This is not a drill! Cadbury’s have just launched a WHITE Creme Egg

Stop everything!

The good folk over at Cadbury's have answered all our New Year's wishes with the launch of a white chocolate Creme Egg.

But before you get too excited, just know there's a twist.

With only 371 believed to be in circulation, chocolate lovers across the UK and Ireland will have to hunt for the special white eggs which will be disguised in the same packaging as it's milk chocolate counterparts.

Oh, and did we mention there's a whole host of prizes up for grabs for those lucky enough to get their hands on the rare eggs.

To enter the competition, simply find a white egg, take a picture of it, and post in the the thread located on Cadbury Ireland's official Twitter account.

Happy hunting!

 

