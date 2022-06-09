This is how the Kardashians found out about Tristan’s paternity scandal

With Kim’s recently obtained law credentials, it seems only right that she be the Kardashian to break the news on Tristan Thompson’s paternity suit.

In the June 9 episode of The Kardashians, we finally get to see how the Kardashian-Jenner family found out about Tristan’s paternity scandal, which leaked last December.

In the episode, Skims mogul Kim Kardashian is the first to learn the news, as she comes across a document online, written by Tristan, in which he confirms that he slept with personal trainer Maralee Nichols on the night of his 30th birthday.

On the phone to momager Kris Jenner, Kim continued to read out Tristan’s declaration, in which he questions whether or not he’s the father of Nichols’ baby. Kim then ends the call with her mum to answer the phone to younger sister Kylie, who then asks, “Is Tristan just the worst person on the planet?”

Worst of all, Tristan’s former flame Khloé Kardashian was still asleep and completely unaware.

“It’s this whole thing saying ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Heuston, I slept with her on my 30th birthday,” Kim explains, adding, “So I sent it to him, and I said ‘does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f*cking know!”

Kim then merges the call with older sister Kourtney, who says, “it’s never ending betrayal”. Kim then comments, “The whole thing that’s so sad is that she [Khloé] wants a baby boy, and now this girl’s having a baby boy? A f*cking random that he sleeps with one night?”

Towards the end of the episode Khloé finally calls Kim back, still completely unaware of the situation. “Did you see what I sent you,” Kim asks, to which Khloé says, “No, hang on… what the f*ck is this?”

Viewers will have to wait until next week’s finale episode to find out what happens next and to see Khloé’s full reaction to finding out that her daughter’s father, Tristan, is having a baby with another woman.