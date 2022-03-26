This gin and tonic CHEESECAKE recipe is literally so amazing

We love gin and we love cake, so the idea of combining the two is almost overwhelming.

The gorgeous blogger behind The Gin Baker recently shared a delicious recipe for gin and tonic cheesecake, and we are drooling.

Ladies, you are going to LOVE this.

What you'll need:

400g of digestive biscuits

180g of butter

50g of cocoa powder

250g of mascarpone

400ml of double cream

Zest of 2 oranges

5 sheets of leaf gelatine

100ml of gin

100ml of tonic water

250ml of orange juice

What you'll do:

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Using a rolling pin and a plastic sandwich bag, crush the digestive biscuits into a fine crumb.

Add to a bowl and combine with the sieved cocoa powder using a wooden spoon.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan and then add to the biscuit mix. Combine with a wooden spoon until the mixture begins to clump.

Lightly oil the base and sides of a 23cm spring form tin and then spoon the biscuit base into the tin.

Using your fingers, press the biscuit mixture into the base and the sides of the tin until well covered.

Place in a preheated oven for 10 minutes, then remove and place in the fridge to cool.

To make your cheesecake filling, add the mascarpone to a bowl and whisk to loosen.

Add you double cream, orange juice and orange zest to the mascarpone and whisk until you have stiff peaks.

Spoon the mixture into your biscuit case about 3/4 of the way up and use a spatula to level out the cheesecake mixture.

To make the jelly add the leaf gelatine to a bowl of cold water and set aside.

In the meantime, combine the gin, orange juice and tonic in a bowl. Add 100ml of the gin mix to a saucepan and bring to the boil until steaming.

Using your fingers, strain the water from the leaf gelatine and add to the saucepan, stirring until the leaf gelatine has completely dissolved.

Sieve back into the remaining gin mixture and leave to cool completely.

Once cooled, slowly spoon the liquid over the cheesecake and then place in the fridge for about 6 hours or overnight to set.

Eat the whole thing… in one sitting!