This French Toast recipe is the perfect Bank Holiday Brunch

Never mind a good ol' lazy Sunday. Bank Holidays are the perfect excuse to treat yourself to an utterly delicious and oh so indulgent brunch, complete with plenty of carbs and maybe even a mimosa or two.

Instead of dashing out to your favourite little cafe why not save some money and make this easy French toast recipe at home instead?

One of our absolute favourite breakfast dishes, this recipe is a sure crowd-pleaser. Not forgetting how adaptable it is depending on what toppings you choose.

In the mood for savoury? Top your toasts with streaky bacon. Got a sweet tooth? Douse your brekkie in maple syrup and serve with plenty of mixed berries and whipped cream.

Although, for maximum enjoyment we recommend all the toppings, all the time.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

4 tbsp milk

1 tbsp caster sugar

A drop of vanilla extract

4 slices of thick brioche

Butter, for frying

Method:

Combine the eggs, milk, sugar and vanilla extract until the sugar has melted.

Dunk the bread in the egg mixture, ensuring it is thoroughly coated.

Fry slices of the bread in the butter until golden brown on both sides.

Serve with your choice of toppings.