This ‘facial slimmer’ review is actually the FUNNIEST thing ever

We don't know whether to laugh or cry at the fact that this product exists…

Kristen Hampton, a reporter with WBTV in Charlotte, decided to review the 'Facial Slimmer Exercise Mouthpiece', well, just because. And we are so glad she did.

Kristen, who previously went viral with her 3-Second Brow video, gave a very matter-of-fact review of the device, which is apparently meant to slim "your fat mouth down".

"I wanted to bring you something new and exciting that I found on the internet that I thought you might enjoy," she explains in the Facebook Live video.

"But you probably want to know how it works before you buy it yourself."

Describing it as "a giant clown mouth", Kristen struggles to get it in.

But when she starts talking, we cannot help laughing.

"Anti-wrinkles around your eyes and help shape the overall look of your face," she says reading the description on Amazon, as she sucks her saliva back in.

While she does admit that she wants to give it a proper try before rating it, Kristen does have a suggestion for the developers: to make the bit that fits into the mouth smaller because "like no one's section in their mouth goes up that high."

And while she may not be ready to give her famous five star rating, Kristen does admit that she might wear it on a night out because it gives 'the full lips that all the women are going for".

Watch below, you won't regret it!