This easy caramel popcorn recipe is a MUST-TRY for tonight’s Toy Show

The Christmas season finally starts tonight, with the long-awaited Late Late Toy Show.

As a kid I remember The Late Late Toy Show so fondly — sitting around the TV with the whole, family, getting cosy in my Disney pyjamas by a roaring fire, staring in wonder at the telly, while Pat Kenny demonstrated a variety of wonderful toys which never worked how they were supposed to, before I inevitably fell asleep half way through.

Even though we’ve all grown up, there’s just something so special and magical about The Late Late Toy Show, which feels iconic to Irish culture and our festive celebrations.

Now that the yearly extravaganza is here again, it’s time to start preparing for tonight’s festivities, which of course include plenty of snacks. That’s why we’re sharing this super simple caramel popcorn recipe, which will pair perfectly with tonight’s viewing party.

Ingredients:

500g popcorn kernels

3 tsp olive oil

80g golden syrup

1 knob butter

200g brown sugar

Method:

Pour the oil into a saucepan and cook the popcorn on a high heat.

Cook until it stops popping and give it a shake every now and then. Remove and set aside.

Combine the golden syrup, butter and sugar together in a bowl.

Pour into the saucepan and cook for a few minutes until the sugar is dissolved.

Pour over the popped corn and shake to ensure it is fully covered.

Leave to cool slightly before serving.