This STUNNING yoga retreat is saving us cash and our chakras

When we think yoga retreat we think relaxing meditation, glorious surrounding and sadly, big dolla dolla bills y'all.

With some international retreats racking up a bill in the tens of thousands, we were delighted to discover a European hideaway where we could stretch our limbs without over-stretching our budget.

Located in the picturesque Austrian district of Ehrwald, the surroundings are absolutely stunning (seriously, just Google image it, it's feckin' gorgeous).

Usually better known for it's skiing, the gorge town is the location for Topflight's first ever Austrian Yoga Retreat.

Suitable for pros and beginners, the relaxing seven-day retreat guides the practice of Flow, Hatha, Somatic movement and Qi Gong yoga, and will include a mixture of seated meditation, active meditation and walking meditation.

Yoga teaching for the week will be lead by Kathryn Fa of Yoga Atelier.

A post shared by Elisabeth Marino (@yoga_atelier) on Feb 13, 2018 at 8:54am PST

The 'wild yoga' will take place in the glorious surroundings of the mountains, lakes and grasslands.

There are also candlelit evening yoga sessions, and loads of time to go for restorative walks and explore the beauty of nature that surrounds you.

Now, you may be concerned about what this gloriously located, professionally led yoga retreat will set you back, but prepare to be pleasantly surprised.

All inclusive, the retreat costs €769 per person, and heres' what that covers: return flights from Dublin, seven nights accommodation, breakfast and dinner every day, five days of guided yoga practice, return airport transfers, and a 20kg baggage allowance, for all your yoga pants.

You can discover all the details here.