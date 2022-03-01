These were the top 10 most popular baby names in Ireland last year

Baby names always seem to be somewhat of a hot topic. It is, after all, the first question people usually ask after finding out that your little one has been born.

We spend months deliberating over our child’s name, wondering if it’s right or if it fits. Is it too common or will they be in school with five other kids with the same name?

This is a question nearly all expectant mums ask themselves when choosing baby names. That’s why it’s always interesting to find out what names people love the most, which are topping the lists from year to year. Although, it’s equally fun to see which monikers seem to crop up out of nowhere, and suddenly you can’t escape them.

Here’s a rundown on the top 10 most popular baby names in Ireland from 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office who crunched the numbers.

2021’s most popular baby girl names:

Fiadh Grace Emily Sophie Éabha Lucy Mia Ava Lily Ella

2021’s most popular baby boy names:

Jack Noah James Conor Rían Liam Charlie Daniel Cillian Tadhg

On the girl’s list, the top five names have stayed the same as last year, with Fiadh taking the top spot and bumping Grace down to second place. Although, Éabha, the alternate spelling for Ava, has now jumped to number five on the list from number 16 in 2020, meaning both variations are now in the top 10.

Meanwhile, on the boy’s side the name Daniel has dropped down to number eight on the list, from number four the previous year, with the name Rían jumping up to fourth place, from number 15 previously. Tadgh just scraped in at number 10 in 2021, a significant increase in popularity from the previous year, where it ranked number 18.