These intricate fried eggs belong in an art gallery (and our bellies)

How do you like yours? – Poached, scrambled, sunny-side up?

Or how about in the style of Van Gogh's 'The Starry Night'?

Well, one Instagram user is bringing our breakfasts plates up a level with his intricate works of art made entirely from fried eggs.

Breakfast on the Gogh #LaMañanaEstrellada¿? A post shared by The Eggs-hibit (@the_eggshibit) on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Michele Baldini, a 20-year-old medical student from Mexico, says the idea started when he was experimenting with a simple Yin Yang symbol.

Since then, the creative chef has gone on to create some of the most incredible designs that look (almost) too good to eat.

From delicate snowflakes to entire counties, Michele's skills seem to grow and grow as time goes on.

A post shared by The Eggs-hibit (@the_eggshibit) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Sticking with the same background for every photo (a black frying pan), the artist shares his creations on the Instagram account the_eggshibit.

Since launching the page just two months ago, Michele has amassed over 8,000 followers, and it's not hard to see why.

Just take a look:

A post shared by The Eggs-hibit (@the_eggshibit) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

A post shared by The Eggs-hibit (@the_eggshibit) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

A post shared by The Eggs-hibit (@the_eggshibit) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:25am PST