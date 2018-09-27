These amazing billboards confront homophobia, transphobia & racism

A new ad campaign has launched in Scotland confronting discrimination and hate crimes.

The billboard campaign directly addresses hate speech in society with some powerful statements addressed at those who execute such bigotry.

One Scotland, the Scottish Government's equality campaign, defines a hate crime as a verbal or physical crime committed against someone on the basis of their race, sexual orientation, transgender identity or disability.

Our new campaign for the Scottish Government and Police Scotland launches this week. It's something we're really proud of. Hope you like it too. Find out more: https://t.co/Yqjg2WAIyt #ReportHate #OneScotland pic.twitter.com/Xzn9RVgjV2 — The Leith Agency (@TheLeith) September 26, 2018

According to the campaign, there were over 5,300 charges of hate crime reported to the Procurator Fiscal in Scotland.

'However, there are many more incidents that go unreported,' reads a One Scotland statement.

'Scotland takes hate crime very seriously. We all have a responsibility to report hate crime if we witness it – it’s the only way we can challenge it, and put an end to it for good.'

One Scotland

Hate crimes motivated by race or identity are something we gasp at when reading our history books, but in some corners of our society, antiquated and divisive opinions still exist.

We're delighted that Scotland is taking a stand to support those impacted by hate crimes, and letting perpetrators know that it will not be tolerated.