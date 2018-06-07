There’s an island for cuddling puppies, and yes, you can go there

It's a cliché at this point that puppies make everything better, but this latest discovery proves that even paradise is better with a puppy to hand.

The glorious islands of Turks and Caicos are famous thanks to their popularity among celebs, and now, there is a whole new reason to visit the gorgeous sandy strands.

As well as crystal blue waters and soaring temperatures, you can now play with hundreds of puppies on one island in particular.

The Potcake Place rescue centre is inviting visitors to the islands to come and play with their range of rescue dogs and puppies.

'Our headquarters are located in Saltmills Plaza in the Grace Bay area of Providenciales,' reads the website.

'Pop in, meet some puppies and learn some more about what we do.'

'We have a constant stream of puppies needing socialisation and adoption.'

'You can come by and take a puppy out to the beach – we'll give you everything you need, you just need to supply some TLC.'

The absolute dream…