There’s a delish new Fulfill bar on the market, and we’re drooling

Fulfil’s new flavour, Chocolate Hazelnut Whip, was unveiled earlier this week in the #BankofFulfil, a pop-up bank vault on Merrion Row in Dublin that’s open to the public.

Guests at the launch included Fulfil’s brand ambassadors David Gillick, Andy Maher and Mary Kate Slattery, along with top Irish bloggers, Kate Kelly and Nirina Plunkett, and stylist Jo Linehan.

From its golden wrapper to what is inside, Fulfil’s new flavour is Pure Gold. Just as gold holds its value through its rarity, Fulfil’s Chocolate Hazelnut Whip is first available only from the #BankofFulfil.

Those who want to get their hands on the new flavour will need to pay a visit to the vault and join Fulfil for an experience to remember.

The Fulfil Golden Vault is open to the public at 13 Merrion Row from until Saturday 14th April (10am to 7pm daily). Visitors can engage in competitions and brand entertainment as they unlock vaults and become one of the first in Ireland to taste Fulfil’s new Chocolate Hazelnut Whip bars!

Chocolate Hazelnut Whip is the twelfth flavour in Fulfil’s gorge range.

The bar provides full-on flavour at just 210 calories, with 20g of protein, 1.9g of sugar and 100% RDA of 9 vitamins. Surrounded in a rich milk chocolate coating with a tasty hazelnut whipped centre, it’s guaranteed to pack a delicious punch.

For those who don’t dare to unlock the Golden Vault, Fulfil’s Chocolate Hazelnut Whip bars will be available in retailers nationwide for RRP €2.50 from the end of April 2018.

It can’t be missed on the shelves with its stand-out gold packaging.

So exciting.