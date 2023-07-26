The wedding morning: award-winning MUA shares her tips for a calm bride

Your wedding day is something you have been planning and talking about for months, if not longer, so it’s also completely natural to feel anxious or nervous on the morning. You might be putting a lot of pressure on yourself to make sure you pull off the perfect wedding.

This is absolutely normal and something that many brides and grooms experience. Fiona McNamara, owner of the FMN Bridal Studio in Limerick has a particular expertise in creating an atmosphere of calm serenity for her bridal parties. She has put together her top tips for those hours before the dress goes on and the ceremony begins.

Fiona McNamara, owner of the FMN Bridal Studio in Limerick

Plan It Out:

Create a list of the elements you want to fit in that that morning, then make a schedule, allowing for plenty of contingency time so you won’t feel stressed if certain activities run over time. Time your hair and makeup trials when you do them, so you know how long they'll take.

Be Rested:

It will be tempting to party the night before but you may not feel your best in the morning, and any wedding anxiety will be much worse if you’re fatigued. Have a bath, fresh sheets and a calming playlist to help you nod off.

Eat Something:

Look after your body and your mind will follow. Arrange a tasty, nutritious breakfast Ask a bridesmaid to keep some little snacks on hand until the meal is served, as nerves can make you feel jittery.

Big Picture Thinking:

Remember what is really important. Things may go wrong with weather or the seating, but as long as both you and your partner are there and you love each other – that’s all that matters.

Sit Down with your Party:

Don’t get ready alone, surround yourself with those you love and create an experience. Gather together, relax and chat over a coffee and some pastries – or champagne. Discuss what you’re most looking forward to and enjoy some good memories and laughter.

Take a Me Moment:

A very simple practice like deep breathing increases the supply of oxygen to your brain, encouraging relaxation and reducing anxiety. In the run up to the wedding find a mindfulness or meditation practice (there are lots of great apps!) that you enjoy, repeat this regularly and ensure you assign time to complete it on the morning of the wedding. If you are someone who feels better after going for a run, don't skip this activity on your wedding day. Even if you aren't up for a full workout, go for a brief walk or do a gentle yoga flow. Movement helps the body release endorphins.

Appoint A Spokesperson:

You are going to have a lot of people who want to ask you questions on the day. Having a wedding planner or a day-of coordinator is a great investment but the alternative is to ask some of your trusted circle to field queries from suppliers. You can communicate what you want, but physically handing over some tasks will feel like a weight has been removed.

Indulge Your Senses:

Create a gorgeous atmosphere in the hotel room or house when getting ready. Choose a playlist of songs that make you happy, avoid anything that will make you cry. Have your favourite scent as a room diffuser or candle, and as you’re getting ready, a lovely aroma will fill the space. After the big day, that scent will always take you back to that morning.

About FMN Studio & Bridal

FMN Studio & Bridal, founded by Award-Winning Makeup Artist, Fiona McNamara, in 2017 is located in the heart of Mungret Village, Co.Limerick where Fiona and her team of experts specialise in hair, makeup, beauty and bridal services. FMN’s unique Bridal Journey service offers a tailored plan which is carefully crafted and customised for the bride’s big day, covering all beauty needs – from the preparation to the big ceremony day.

Photo credit: www.fmnstudios.com