The Voice UK unveils judges to replace Anne-Marie & Olly Murs

The Voice UK has some new coaches!

The hit ITV singing competition has unveiled three new judges for its upcoming series. The changing lineup comes as Anne-Marie and Olly Murs previously confirmed that they had been axed from their roles.

Leading on from The Voice UK's twelfth series finale on December 30, the producers behind the show have revealed that LeAnn Rimes, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones will be joining the panel.

In a first for the show, McFly stars Tom and Danny will be working together with a ‘double chair’ on the show.

In a post on Instagram earlier today, The Voice UK team announced the new judges with their official portraits, along with returning coaches Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am.

“Introducing your Superstar Coaches for 2024 and a Voice UK first… a double chair!” the social media team confirmed.

Re-sharing the news on his own Instagram profile, All About You singer Tom exclaimed: “Super excited to share the news that I’ll be joining The Voice UK as a coach in their first ever DOUBLE CHAIR with the Piranha himself, Mr Danny Jones. Can’t wait!”

McFly bandmate Danny also added: “Oh yeah! Me & Tom Fletcher gonna be spinning round together for some awesome singers…. Buzzing !!!”

Meanwhile, How Do I Live hitmaker LeAnn Rimes expressed her excitement for her new role, as she penned: “What an incredible honor it is to be able to share the news with you all, that I have also joined The Voice UK coaches team alongside the iconic Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am & Danny Jones & Tom Fletcher.

“I can’t wait for all of the tea and the incredible talent that we are about to experience together,” LeAnn noted.

Emma Willis has also been confirmed to be returning as The Voice UK’s host, with Tom’s wife Giovanna joking on Instagram: “Look after him @EmmaWillisOfficial!!”

Filming for The Voice UK’s thirteenth series will begin later this year, with a premiere date expected in the autumn.