The Ultimatum’s Trey Brunson & Riah Nelson welcome baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson as they have announced the birth of their baby girl.

The couple, who found fame on Netflix’s hit show The Ultimatum, have taken to social media to reveal the exciting news of their little one’s arrival.

In a joint post to Instagram, Trey and Riah shared their love for their bundle of joy while announcing her sweet name to the world.

Alongside a collection of adorable photos of the couple and their daughter at the hospital, Riah revealed they have named their baby girl Lailanni.

She penned, “Lailanni Brunson 6lbs 10oz 12/29/2023. SOOOOOOO IN LOVE!”.

“This has been an amazing journey for us. Seeing our little one come into the world healthy was the perfect way to end 2023”.

Nelson closed off by lovingly adding, “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart. Can’t wait to experience all of this next chapter”.

Many loved ones and previous stars of The Ultimatum flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Riah and Trey.

Ryann McCracken wrote, “Congratulations you guys!! She is absolutely gorgeous!!! Her mamas twin”.

“Congrats! Iove the last name!!, commented Alex Chapman. Shanique Imari added, “Congratulationssss”, followed by a pink heart emoji.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby together back in September when they shared a sweet pregnancy announcement post online.

Unveiling a picture of a baby grow, baby boots and a sign that reads, ‘Baby Brunson January 5, 2024’, she said, “Next Chapter: Motherhood”.

“These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you”, the reality TV star added.

When appearing on the Netflix programme, Trey had issued an ultimatum to Riah that he wanted to tie the knot, which she was unsure about.

After taking part in the experience, Nelson said yes to Brunson when he proposed in the final episode.