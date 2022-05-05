The Ultimatum’s Madlyn & Colby welcome baby girl into the world

Congratulations are in order for Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger as they have welcomed their first child into the world.

The two are known for their appearance on the hit Netflix series The Ultimatum where their relationship was put to the test, but the pair came out stronger and with a shock proposal, got married on the show.

Madlyn shared a snap to her Instagram story of her lying in bed with a sleeping Colby beside her. She captioned the post, “Update: Baby girl is healthy and perfect and we will be bringing her home tomorrow”.

“We’ve been snuggling in the hospital bed trying to rest as much as possible and reflect on this amazing gift. Stay tuned and we will be sharing more soon”.

Madlyn and Colby announced that they were expecting a baby on the reunion episode of the series. Their co-stars were more than surprised to see Madlyn walk onto set with a growing baby bump.

They revealed that Madlyn was seven months pregnant and that they were expecting a baby girl. Colby stated, “As soon as we got married I was like, next step, starting a family”.

During the re-coupling stage of the show, it was hard to know if the two would end up back together as Madlyn’s connection with Randall was evident. After moving back in together and lots of arguing, it seems Madyn and Colby would not make it but the couple pulled through and Colby unexpectedly proposed in the series finale.

We’re so excited to hear of their baby girl’s arrival and we can’t wait to see what the newlyweds name their bundle of joy!