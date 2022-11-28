The ultimate luxury gift guide

When it comes to gifting at Christmas, we usually find ourselves setting numerous price limits for different people in our lives. For those near and dear to us, it can be a lovely experience to treat them to something truly luxurious.

Of course, we all have different budgets, and when it comes to the magic of Christmas, it isn’t really about how much you spend on someone – family, love and happiness are what matter most! However, if you have the financial means to splash out on a luxury gift, there are some incredible options on the market this year to make your loved ones feel spoiled.

Whether it be skincare, clothing, home furnishings or the latest technology, there is something in our top picks for everyone in the family. Have a browse through our favourite luxury gift ideas below:

Rest with Seabody – RRP €254

Prepare for a restful night’s sleep with Seabody. The Rest collection contains the dual-use Hydrogel Mask Cleanser to cleanse & nourish the skin, along with the facial inspired Overnight Elixir & Glycan Enrich Moisturiser. Also included is Seabody’s exclusive Moment candle which captures the intoxicating scent of the much-loved Glycan Enrich Moisturiser. Available exclusively here.

Lancôme Absolue Soft Cream Holiday Collection Gift Set For Her – RRP €218

Absolue, is Lancôme’s exceptional collection of indulgent formulas which deliver sublime results. Inspired by nature, refined by science, this set is Lancôme's gold standard to target visible signs of ageing. This divine set includes: Absolue Soft Skin Brightening Cream 60ml, Absolue Soft Skin Brightening Cream 15ml, Absolue Rich Anti-aging Cream 15ml, Absolue Under Eye Serum 5ml and Absolue Eye Wrinkle Cream 5ml. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Clarins Nutri-Lumiere Holiday Gift Set – RRP €113

The Clarins anti-ageing skin care set revitalises, nourishes and restores radiance. It’s an extremely generous gift set with a strong saving when purchased. It includes Clarins Nutri-Lumiere Day Cream AST 50ml, Nutri-Lumiere Night Cream 15ml, Nutri-Lumiere Treatment Essence 10ml, Hand & Nail Treatment Cream 30ml all contained in a delightful seasonal Clarins Pouch. Available from www.clarins.ie, department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Emerald & Wax Designs Ethereal Jacket – RRP €210

We fell in love with the Emerald & Wax brand and designs when we first discovered it during the initial lockdown of 2020. And since then, the designer and business owner Virtue Shine’s work goes from strength to strength. The Ethereal Jacket is made from Batakari or ‘Fugu’ fabrics that are really very special and distinctive. These gorgeous fabrics are hand-woven from strong and thick strips of cotton threads constructed on large looms in the Northern region of Ghana. This process has been mainly dominated by women for close to a hundred years. These fabrics are part of our sustainably sourced, ethically produced, progressive range which has been carefully constructed for its comfortable and stylish design. Buy here.

Immortelle Divine Trilogy Gift Set RRP €195 (worth €242)

Looking for anti-ageing skincare that will restore, regenerate and reveal younger-looking skin? Look no further. This face care trio has 5 registered patents that lifts the skin’s features, redefines facial contours and brightens dark spots as well as the skin’s tone to retain that youthful glow. This luxurious set includes 50ml Immortelle Divine Cream, 30ml Immortelle Divine Serum, 15ml Immortelle Divine Eye & Lips Contour and is presented in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box. Buy here.

Pixel 7 – starts at €649

Meet Google’s new Pixel 7. It's fast, secure and helpful, with advanced photo and video features and all-day battery life. Take beautifully authentic photos with improved Real Tone and stunning video with Cinematic Blur. The super-sharp 6.3-inch display is fast and responsive for smoother gaming and scrolling. And it's 25% brighter for better visibility outdoors. And it's available in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass. For more information visit here.

Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 100ml – RRP €173

Jo Malone London’s popular Cologne Intense is ready to celebrate the festive season in a new design, topped with a frosted cap. The rich, potent sap of the Namibian myrrh tree, harvested by hand since time began. Mingling with whispers of warm almond and lush vanilla, fragrant gifts of the tonka bean. The perfect gifts for fans of this warm, woody fragrance. Available exclusively at Brown Thomas and Arnotts only.

ghd platinum+ – RRP €245

This beautiful, limited edition ghd platinum+ in champagne gold is the ideal gift for someone looking to achieve smooth and sleek styles. Accompanied by a luxe red velvet vanity case, the ghd platinum+ offers beautiful, long-lasting results, while protecting hair and reducing the chance of breakage and split ends.

Magee 1866 Irish Wool Houndstooth Pashmina in Red & Charcoal – RRP €111.20

Part of the Magee 1866 X Irish Wool collection, this houndstooth pashmina is designed and woven at our mill in Donegal Town from wool that is locally sourced and spun. Crafted in complementary, rich shades of red and charcoal, this versatile pashmina will instantly add pattern, texture and warmth to any look. This is a truly sustainable accessory that is made with longevity in mind. Buy here.

Cosaint’s EMS & LED Eye Toner – RRP €169

This is the perfect gift to give as a beauty investment this Christmas especially for the person who is concerned about puffiness and dark circles around the eyes. Consistent use of the Cosaint EMS Eye and LED Toner can tone the tissue around the eyes to lift the skin from sagging. Cosaint’s EMS can also boost cellular metabolism, increase blood circulation for a healthy glow, and support your natural lymphatic system processes to flush toxins out for reducing puffiness and dark circles around the eyes. Using an Cosaint EMS Eye device as a regular part of your facial routine can firm, contour, and lift each set of thin layers of muscles around the eye area. Buy here.

Ultraceuticals Brightening Trio – RRP €201

Carefully curated for all skin types and concerns, Australian cosmeceutical skincare brand Ultraceuticals has created a collection of luxury gift sets for the festive season. Featuring a selection of duos and trios of skincare must-haves there is truly a gift for everyone on your list. For the ultimate indulgence look no further than the ‘Ultra Super Serums’ a luxury collection of best sellers for the skincare fan in your life. Available in participating clinics around Ireland. Click here to find your nearest stockist.

Cayo Alpaca Wool Sweater – RRP €270

Cayo, a premium alpaca wool range of sweaters, has just launched their newest designs which feature a more fitted shape and two new colourways, as well as two of their classic colourways but in the newest fit also. The Andean collection includes four colour choices- the Chantilly Cream, the Cream and Ink Blue, the Nordic Sky Blue and Sunset Pink. These beautiful sweaters have a regular fit, a relaxed round neck, long, fitted cuffs and a split hem. All of these sweaters feature a distinctive and dainty coloured stripe on the cuff. They are hypoallergenic and made with 100% super soft alpaca wool. Cayo recommends sizing up for a looser fit. Buy here.

Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense EDP 100ml – RRP €145

The airy, flirtatious head notes drift away to reveal the richer and more sensual side of the rose, derived from the velvety interior of the flower. The rose is accompanied by a heady magnolia and lily of the valley, as well as subtle intimations of warm amber and elegant cedarwood. This complex yet intuitive blend effortlessly characterises the cool chic of the Chloé woman. Available from McCauley's Pharmacy and other select pharmacies and department stores nationwide.

Adare Manor Fragrance Gift Set – RRP €185

Scent is so deeply tied to memory. In an instant, a specific fragrance can bring us back to a favourite moment or place. The Adare Manor fragrance collection makes it easy to bring the atmosphere of five-star luxury into your home. With a delicately scented candle, a spritz of linen spray or an elegant diffuser tucked into an alcove, you only need to close your eyes to be transported to a world of luxury and delight. Your gift box will be presented in an Adare Manor presentation box and ribbon and will include: One Adare Manor signature scent one wick candle, one Adare Manor exclusive Woodland Walk one wick candle, one Adare Manor signature scent diffuser and one Adare Manor signature scent linen spray. Buy here.

PRAI Beauty launches 24K Gold Range at Boots Ireland

The much-loved PRAI Beauty 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Range has launched at Boots, making skincare a little more luxe. Targeting midlife skin, it has been luxuriously formulated, combining advanced peptide technology with the unique anti-inflammatory, glow-giving powers of pure 24K Gold. Two key products that we love are:

PRAI Beauty 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Creme – RRP €48.99

The hero within the collection is the buttery hydrating day cream which boosts luminosity and primes and protects the skin: Key benefits include:

24K Gold to reduce inflammation and boost luminosity

Nulastic™ Silk to enhance the skin’s own structural support system

Tripeptide Syn-Coll™ to optimize collagen and reduce wrinkles

PRAI Beauty 24K Gold Caviar Wrinkle Repair Serum – RRP €52.99

Your golden ticket to a youthful glow; the hero serum combines famous LineFactor™ with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and real 24K Gold to address signs of ageing, ease inflammation and supercharge luminosity. Key benefits include:

24K Gold to reduce inflammation and boost luminosity

LineFactor™ technology to jumpstart the skin rejuvenation process

Hyaluronic Acid to help plump and fill in wrinkles

Vitamin C for brighter, firmer skin

ODEON myLIMITLESS Card – RRP €193

For the person who has everything, or the avid cinema-goer in your life, why not give them the gift of an ODEON MyLimitless card, which grants members unlimitless access to any movie, enjoy 10% off selected food & drink, and get exclusive invites to special screenings for a whole year, for just €193. Buy here.

Valentino Beauty ‘Donna Born In Roma’ Eau de Parfum Gift Set – RRP €137

Celebrate the holidays with the perfect luxury gift set featuring the iconic scent of Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum. Born In Roma For Her is a haute couture and modern fragrance. Haute couture elegance is expressed through the three jasmines that mingle with Bourbon vanilla, the most expensive extract in the world, to create the most luxurious femininity. The blend is enhanced with a trio of woody notes for a contemporary twist, inspired by the urban culture of today's Rome. This premium set contains: – Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum 100 ml – Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum Travel Size 15 ml – Born in Roma Body Lotion 100 ml. This year, Dream in The Stud Constellation. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Eminence Kombucha Microbiome Luminosity Serum – RRP €115

This new serum illuminates the appearance of the skin with a lightweight serum designed to give you a vibrant-looking glow. Kombucha, white tea, ginger and jasmine unite with microbiome-friendly pre, pro and postbiotics to bring out a visibly renewed look. Perfect for all skin types, this gel serum can be used daily to even tone and boost the look of the skin’s luminosity. Buy here.

Ysl Deluxe Black Opium Eau De Parfum Gift Set – RRP €122

Treat your loved one to Black Opium, a captivating and energising fragrance by YSL, presented in the most luxurious gift set. This Deluxe Black Opium Eau de Parfum 90ml gift set, also contains a complimentary 7.5ml travel size Black Opium, alongside a miniature Rouge Pur Couture lipstick in shade #70 Le Nu. The packaging of this gift set is 100% plastic-free. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Jaeger Wool Rich Dogtooth Scarf with Cashmere at M&S – RRP €149

This cosy Jaeger scarf is made from a merino wool blend with cashmere for supreme softness. It’s designed with a retro-inspired dogtooth pattern and plain textured knit at each end. Buy here.

Christmas Diamond Gift Box from The Book Resort €149

Give the gift of wonder with this amazing hamper from The Book Resort. This wonderful gift box includes a La Bougie Lichen & Winter Jasmine Candle, a Muckross Bookbinding Journal, Green Angel Foot Cream, Jo Browne Cleansing Balm, Human & Kind Body Scrub, Human and Kind Body Souffle, Vitamin C Sheet Mask from Carter Beauty and a large delicious bar of milk chocolate from The Chocolate Garden of Ireland. The hamper also includes a gorgeous exclusively designed Christmas card from Carrigeen Cards. Each item in the hamper is from an Irish supplier and it all arrives beautifully presented with all items carefully wrapped in one of their signature black boxes. Buy here.

Acorn’s Age-Friendly Tablet – RRP €425

Acorn is Ireland’s first age-friendly tablet and is the perfect gift for parents, or older family and friends this Christmas, keeping them connected with technology, their family and their community. It was created to make going online more accessible and beneficial for new users of digital technology, particularly older people. The Acorn tablet is easy to navigate and uses clear, uncluttered displays to make online access simple and rewarding for even the most inexperienced user, reconnecting them with a sense of independence and confidence. With 64Gb of storage and a 10.1 inch screen, prices start from €425 and can be purchased here

Parfois 100% Cashmere Knitted Sweater – RRP €119.99

This 100% cashmere V-neck knit sweater with long sleeves is stunning and feels fabulous. It is soft, comfortable and made of a high-quality cashmere material. It’s a seasonless gift, it’s designed to make the lucky recipient feel warm in winter and cool in spring. Buy here.

Mugler Alien Goddess Luxury Gift Set – RRP €104

​Discover the glorious, sacred and incandescent world of Alien Goddess. A generous solar embrace, Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum is a floral, oriental and woody creation, emanating a sparkling trail of hope and benevolence. ​ The lucky recipient will experience the mesmerizing Alien Goddess talisman bottle, endlessly refillable from the emblematic Mugler fountain. Paired with two ultra-couture travel sprays, allow yourself to radiate tenderness and tranquility wherever you go. ​ ​This women's perfume gift set includes:​ one refillable Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum 60ml​ and two Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Travel Sprays 10ml. ​Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Formulae Prescott Daily Essentials Set – RRP €168

This Christmas, give the gift of great skin with Formulae Prescott. Whether supplementing a rigorous routine or gifting something new, Formulae Prescott’s range of multi-tasking products is the ideal gift for the beauty lovers in your life this Christmas. The Daily Essentials Set offers a simplified daily routine for those with little time in just three steps. The essential trio of products comprises Tri-Balm, Tri-Spritz, and Eye & Lip Contour Cream to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, defend and nourish the skin. Buy here.

Google Pixel Watch: Help by Google, health by Fitbit – RRP €379

Introducing Google Pixel Watch: The first watch built inside and out that brings together helpfulness and convenience from Google and Fitbit’s best health and fitness features, all in a beautiful new design. A natural extension of the Pixel family, the Google Pixel Watch combines the smarts and helpfulness you know and love from Google with Fitbit’s health and fitness expertise, all in an elegant design. For more information visit here.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum “From Ireland with Love Hamper” – RRP: €324.90

This year EPIC has launched beautiful gift boxes that make the ideal Christmas present for those living both at home and abroad. This beautifully curated gift box is jam-packed with hand-selected Irish products such as Orla Kiely, John Hanly, Patrick Francis, Tipperary Crystal, Skelligs Chocolates, Irish Socksiety and Paperbear Ireland. It’s an extremely luxurious gift idea as it includes everything from Irish chocolate and fudge to Irish scarves, socks, books and stationery. Buy here

The Handmade Soap Company Indulgent Essentials Luxury Hamper – €120

Bringing together their luxury favourites for the first time, The Handmade Soap Company new luxury hamper is the perfect for the gift giver this year looking to spoil a loved one. A beautiful gift set celebrating their love of fragrance, sustainability and kindness. With recyclable glass jars, natural soy wax, cotton wicks, essential oils and the most sustainable diffuser and mist carrier oils around, you don't have to choose between being kind to yourself and being kind to the planet. The set includes Grapefruit & May Chang Hand Wash & Hand Lotion, Lemongrass & Cedarwood Shower Gel & Body Lotion, Bergamot & Eucalyptus Soap Bar & Hand Cream, Lavender & Mint Soy Candle, Reed Diffuser & Room Mist, plus a secret surprise gift. Buy here.

So[Me]Care – RRP €129

Experience deep rejuvenation with 2-in-1 thermal therapy and hypersonic cleansing device, So[Me]Care. It combines innovative sonic deep cleansing technology with restorative 55°C heat therapy, giving you that spa-like relaxation from the comfort of your home. The antibacterial silicone touchpoints massage the skin, gently pulling excess oil, makeup and dirt away from deep inside your pores. The eight sonic vibration settings increase your skin’s blood flow: restoring, toning and renewing the skin’s connective tissues in the process. Compact, travel-friendly and available in pink, green, or grey; So[Me]Care’s hypoallergenic silicone is suitable for all skin types and is 100% waterproof, anti-bacterial, odour-resistant and easy-to-clean. Available from all Fifth Avenue Salons, at www.somecare.ieand 5thavenue.ie.

Jando Soundwaves – RRP from €120

This Christmas, capture the moments that mean the most with a unique Soundwave print from Jando. The best-selling Soundwaves collection captures core memories that can take us back to the most special times in our lives. Using QR code technology, Jando’s custom-made Soundwaves encapsulate the most important moments, from celebrations like the sound of wedding vows to a song that means the most, the thump of a baby’s heart, or even your best friend’s bark. Easily customised from colour scheme to caption and size, each piece is unique. Buy here.

Avoca Grey Heavy Herringbone Throw – RRP € 199.95

This heavy herringbone throw in grey boasts a subtle herringbone weave that is simple and classic. It is crafted from pure new wool making this throw perfect for wrapping up with on chilly evenings. A stunning heirloom piece that has been woven in the Avoca Mill in Ireland. Buy here.

Voduz Hair Legacy Infrared Straightener – RRP €149

Want to really blow their minds this Christmas? Treat them to the coolest professional hair tools. Make their hair dreams come true with The Legacy Infrared Straightener, RRP €149, achieving sleek, shiny styles in no time and will look fabulous on their dressing table. The Voduz Original infrared straightener harnesses the latest in infrared technology to give you sleek and shiny hair all day, every day. Buy here.

“Nina” Linen Shirt by the Linen Shirt Co. – RRP €175

We love this luxuriously timeless piece. It’s a smart, crisp collared tailored fit shirt made in Ireland which is made in soft navy 100% Irish Linen. The hand pleated sleeve detail and high neck pussy bow makes a stylish look. Paired in the photo with navy trousers can be dressed up for evening’s or worn loosely over a skirt for a great daytime outfit. Buy here.

Skingredients The Rockstars Key Four Gift Set – RRP €149.50

It's rare you find a group where every member is worthy of the spotlight but each product in Skingredients The Rockstars Key Four Gift Set is a multi-award-winning star. So if you have a skincare obsessive in your life, then they’ll love this Rockstar gift set by Skingredients. This set provides all the active ingredients your skin needs daily, to feed your face with the skincare equivalent of a complete balanced diet. The set contains PreProbiotic Cleanse, Skin Veg Hydrating Serum, Skin Protein Retinoid Serum and Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ along with a bonus Cleanse Off Mitt. Available to buy from TheSkinNerd.

My Name is Ted The Door Crossbody Bag- RRP €695

This signature sawn-off saddle shape bag is handcrafted with beautiful Italian leather. The bag features a solid brass door integrated to the flap as the main closure and comes in a variety of colours, including seasonal looks such as red and Heritage green. You can buy My Name is Ted’s Christmas gifts here.

Image Skincare Refine Collection Gift Set – RRP: €167/ £143, Saving: €43.50/ £37.50

Refine and rejuvenate the skin with this luxurious set that contains the luxurious ILUMA cream-to-foam cleanser that sweeps away impurities and exfoliates in one step to help visibly brighten and refine the skin, the power-packed ILUMA serum with non-exfoliating acid, vitamin C and an antioxidant peptide to help boost luminosity in uneven skin tone and the rich VITAL C skin-quenching crème that melts into the skin, leaving a soft, smooth and hydrated finish. The set includes ILUMA Intense Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser 118ml, ILUMA Intense Facial Illuminator 30ml and VITAL C Hydrating Repair Crème 59ml. All gift sets are available to purchase in stockists nationwide and online now. Find your local stockist here.

Yon-Ka Paris Ultimate Anti-Ageing Collection – RRP €175 / £154

For that special person in your life that is concerned about ageing, then this Yon-Ka Paris gift set is perfect. It includes two key items from the Yon-Ka range:

Excellence Code Créme 50ml – a veritable Complete Youth cream with four patented active ingredients, Excellence Code Cream effectively treats signs of ageing, pigment spots and loss of firmness and radiance. It will smooth fine lines and reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles. It will leave skin looking lifted and reshape facial contours.

Excellence Code Contour 15ml – This high-performance Eye/Lip treatment works comprehensively on ageing signs that mark these sensitive areas. Its rich formula, patented ingredients, and silky texture significantly improve skin firmness and elasticity, visibly reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, bags and dark circles. Yon-Ka skincare is available from approved salons nationwide or for more information visit www.yonka.ie.

Dermalogica ‘The brighter skin set’ – RRP €169/£145 (Worth €238/£206, saving €69/£61)

Dermalogica’s gift sets are always great value at this time of year and this set does not disappoint. This exclusive set is perfect for anyone who is looking to make a step-change in their skincare routine to achieve bright skin. This set contains this complete Biolumin – C routine which features ultra-stable Vitamin C to deliver 3 x more brightening power for face and eyes. Products include Biolumin-c serum 30ml, biolumin-c eye serum 15ml and biolumin-c gel moisturizer 50ml (all full retail sizes). Available from Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists now.

Stillgarden Distillery Ultimate Four Season Spirit Box – RRP €225

If you have a luxury cocktail lover in your life, they will love this subscription set from Stillgarden Distillery! The set aims to cater for the four seasons of each year, with a box for each one. The winter box contains Christmas gin, a glassware set and tickets to Stillgarden’s Distillery tour. For the springtime, your loved one can enjoy some Social Gin, Garden Tour tickets and even a DIY Grow kit for some beautiful plants. In the summer, they can enjoy two bottles of aperitifs, another set of glasses and invites to the distillery’s Spritz Party. Finally, for the autumnal season, they can look forward to bottles of gin and vodka, a set of tumblers and tickets to Stillgarden’s Halloween event. Last but not least, your recipient will receive an invite to an exclusive online cocktail class with a Stillgarden Mixologist. How amazing! Available to buy here.

Armani My Way Eau De Parfum Gift Set for Her – RRP €98

Treat her to a luxurious Christmas gift set containing My Way Eau de Parfum 50ml perfume and a complimentary My Way Eau de Parfum Travel size spray 15ml perfectly sized for holidays or her make up bag. The perfect gift to pamper over the festive season, complete in a luxury Armani gift box this makes a perfect gift for your loved one. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush – RRP €110.70, half price €55.30 in selected retailers

Oral-B's Pro 3 electric toothbrush makes the perfect gift for your loved ones this Christmas. Its unique round brush head does all the hard work, removing up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for cleaner teeth and healthier gums. It starts making your smile whiter as of the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. Not only this, but the toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the 360 ̊ gum pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. Oral-B Pro 3 is the must have brush for everyone who wants to switch to an electric toothbrush and improve their oral health. The Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush is available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Boots & local pharmacies.

Zzzana Sleepwear Celine Luxury Robe – RRP €135

The most gorgeous nightwear robe! Zzzana has created the Celine robe, which has been made with 100% organic bamboo, to give the one you love the ultimate before and after having an incredible night’s sleep. The robe is available in a stunning burgundy shade with splashes of cheetah print, which looks flattering on everyone. The fabric gives a silk-like feel, and has temperature controlling properties – crucial for those of us who suffer from hot flashes! It is also anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic, meaning it won’t irritate any skin types. Zzzana’s range is available from sizes 8-22, making it accessible for all shapes and sizes. Purchase here.

Eden One The Recharge Spa Package – RRP from €225

Alleviate the stress of Christmas preparations with this relaxing spa package! These treatments are designed to release tension, fatigue, stress, and pain from the body. Firstly, your loved one can enjoy a one-hour deep muscle massage, designed to loosen muscle knots and revive trigger points to restore balance to the body. Then, they will be treated to a 30-minute facial treatment to enjoy further relaxation. They will also have full use of the spa’s thermal facilities, as well as a complimentary lunch in the gorgeous Member’s Lounge. Available to book here.

Nunaïa Ground & Glow Skin Ritual Set- RRP €143, Now €126

This skin care ritual set has been crafted and designed to nourish, restore and renew not just your skin but your overall well-being and inner balance. The sustainable skincare set comes in a 100% compostable and biodegradable box made from mycelium technology. These products restore radiance and hydration to the skin, leaving it deeply cleansed, nourished and super soft. In this luxurious skin ritual set your loved one will receive, Nourishing Radiance Serum 30ml, Superfood Cleansing Balm 100ml, Facial Cleansing Oval and a signature Nunaïa Ritul guide for a greater calm and balance. Buy this fabulous gift for someone who loves luxury skin care here.

Monaghan’s Cashmere – RRP various

One of Ireland’s oldest cashmere stores Monaghan’s Cashmere (situated on South Anne Street Dublin) has stocked the highest quality cashmere for over 60 years. The family-run store has a huge selection of accessories this Christmas perfect for those who appreciate Irish-bought luxury pieces. Whether you are looking for a cashmere scarf in a variety of colours for dad, a stole for mum, a cashmere throws for the interior-lover or a cashmere hot water bottle for the friend who has everything, Monaghan’s Cashmere has something for you. Stocking fillers also include cashmere gloves, socks and hats. This super luxurious hot water bottle has an RRP of €150. Buy here.

Aoife McNamara That Burren Dress – RRP €375

An amazing gift for those fashionistas in your life! Irish designer Aoife McNamara has recently launched a new collection inspired by the wistfulness of The Burren in Co. Clare. In particular, we have fallen in love with this gorgeous dress. Available in both black and navy shades, this mini dress has been sustainably created with duchess satin, to give the wearer the most luxurious feel. Its puffy sleeves and open back detailing can make anyone feel like a queen! We think this is the ideal dress for the festive season and heading into the latter winter months. Pair with thick black tights and some chunky boots, and you’re good to go. Available to purchase here.

The Marker Hotel

The Marker Hotel was recently awarded second place by Condé Nast Traveler readers top hotels in Ireland. The sleek design hotel situated in the heart of Dublin’s bustling docklands has an award-winning spa, brasserie and home to arguably the most impressive rooftop bar in the city. Vouchers are available at the hotel’s reception or buy here.

Manley Blair leather and wool joggers – RRP €350.00

Irish fashion label Manley has launched a capsule collection of timeless pieces that will take you not just through the festive season but through many seasons to come. These leather and wool joggers have been a firm favourite with Manley customers for a number of years and remain a staple in the Manley collection as a result. Designed as a luxe wardrobe staple, the Blair joggers can be easily dressed up or down for day or night. Buy here.

Bag Pillow

Whilst this isn’t a luxury gift, it’s the perfect companion for anyone with a penchant for luxury things. Whether you are a handbag collector, a handbag lover, a personal shopper or a gift concierge, the Bag Pillow is a must have item for your consideration list this Christmas season

Prices start at just €19 for a small size, with a solution to suit every designer bag, from Hermès to Chanel, Celine to Balenciaga. Buy here.