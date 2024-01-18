The Traitors star Diane admits her secret son was nearly revealed

Diane has spoken out about her time on The Traitors!

Last night, the hit BBC reality show's audience was gripped as fan favourite Diane was savagely ‘murdered’ from the competition by the Traitors.

Now, as viewers reel from her exit, Diane has opened up and admitted that one crucial secret was almost spilled.

Credit: BBC

In her first live TV interview, the 63-year-old appeared on This Morning, where hosts Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary asked her about hiding the fact that another contestant, Ross, is her son.

“It was fab, we’ve got memories for life now,” Diane gushed, before going on to reveal that the pair made "many mistakes" with their secret.

“He made a mistake within two minutes of getting on the train. He was going to say he was from Blackpool, which allowed me to say Lytham, and then I wouldn’t have to lie. Jonny came in and said, ‘What’s your name, where are you from?’, and [Ross] said ‘Lytham'. Then, Jonny said to me, ‘And where are you from?’ and I had to say, ‘Ireland,’” she recalled.

Credit: BBC

“I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ and then I was in this whole string of lies. But Claudia [Winkleman] said, ‘You don’t need to say anything, don’t worry about it,’ and then everybody forgot,” Diane explained.

The retired teacher also confessed that she secretly applied for the show without telling the rest of her family.

“I applied for a laugh for a start, just to show my kids that I could do it. They said that I wouldn’t be quiet, I wouldn’t blend into the background,” she joked.

“One of them flippantly sent me an application form last January, and I’d only watched one episode, and I thought, ‘I can do this!’” Diane continued, admitting her shock that she “kept getting through the [audition] rounds”.

“My hubby found out by accident, I told one running friend and I obviously had to tell my hairdresser before I went in,” she joked.

The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.