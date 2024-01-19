The Traitors’ Paul details health scare that nearly made him quit

One of The Traitors’ biggest stars almost had to pull out of the series!

Paul Gorton, who appeared as one of the four Traitors, has revealed that a medical emergency threatened his chance to go on the hit BBC show.

In an interview with OK!, Paul detailed that just a few weeks before filming for The Traitors began in Scotland, he suffered a worrying injury.

"My lung collapsed four weeks before going on the show. I was recovered in time for the show but it was from a football injury, someone banged into me,” he explained.

"I was outside A&E, screaming and crying, and I was on morphine and CAT scans and all that type of stuff. I nearly had an emergency operation to re-inflate my lung because it had depressed so much, and yeah, it was chaos,” the 36-year-old continued.

"They also couldn't give me the painkillers that I needed to be on because it affected my body in a different way. So I went through all this type of stuff, and then in the back of my brain, I was going, 'Oh my God, in four weeks I'm actually going on The Traitors,'" he recalled.

Speaking of his partner and one-year-old son, Paul noted: "I'm a really hands-on dad and Kate had to do an awful lot of stuff because I couldn't pick Charlie up for a good chunk of time.”

Thankfully, Paul recovered enough to appear on The Traitors, but his injury still played on his mind during the mission challenges.

"It was the most strenuous exercise I had done since the injury, and I was thinking, 'Oh, my God, am I gonna be able to do this? Is it gonna collapse again?' because it can just collapse again on its own," he stated.

In the end, Paul kept his health worries to himself as he confessed: "I didn't want to tell anyone on the show because it felt a bit like a sympathy story.”

The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.