The Traitors fans react as THIS former star admits show secret

Some of The Traitors’s former stars are revealing all of its behind the scenes secrets!

Last night, the highly-anticipated second series of the reality show debuted on BBC One.

After its huge success in late 2022, host Claudia Winkleman has returned to the show’s iconic Scottish castle with 22 brand new contestants, all hoping to survive the game and be in the chance of winning up to £120,000.

However, as glamorous as The Traitors is on our TV screens, a former cast member has spoken out about one of the biggest elements of the show.

The group breakfasts are a key part of the contestants’ journeys, as each morning, the Faithfuls discover who has been so-called ‘murdered’ by the Traitors during the previous night, and therefore who has left the show.

Ivan Brett, who was a Faithful during the first series of The Traitors, took to social media last night to reveal what he really thought of the food that they ate during those all-important scenes.

I'm sorry guys, it's time to come clean and leak something shocking about #TheTraitors. It pains me to tell you, but that breakfast is REALLY DRY AND NOT VERY NICE pic.twitter.com/aQUcr2khJ7 — Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) January 4, 2024

Speaking to viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: “I’m sorry guys, it’s time to come clean and leak something shocking about #TheTraitors. It pains me to tell you, but that breakfast is REALLY DRY AND NOT VERY NICE”.

Many fans of the hit series have since taken to Ivan’s replies section to express their thoughts on the matter.

“Pastries going stale while you film everyone entering the room and having to say hello to fifteen people,” one fan presumed.

“Omg never would have guessed,” another replied.

However, one of Ivan’s former castmates, Maddy Smedley, disagreed with his opinion and penned: “Oh I really liked the cheese n ham”.

Ivan’s confession comes as the BBC revealed that last night’s return of The Traitors was watched by 3.1M viewers, surpassing the figure it reached for its opening episode in 2022.

Episode two of The Traitors’ second season airs tonight on BBC One at 9pm.