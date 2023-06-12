The top 100 gifts for the father figure in your life this Father’s Day

Father's Day holds immense significance in recognizing and honouring the invaluable role fathers play in our lives. It's a special occasion that allows us to express love, gratitude and appreciation for their unwavering support, guidance and sacrifices. Celebrating Father's Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the profound impact they have on shaping our lives, instilling values and providing a strong foundation. Marking this day with a thoughtful gift amplifies our affection, symbolizing our desire to reciprocate the love and care they have showered upon us. From budget-friendly ideas to more extravagant options, we have curated a diverse list of great gift ideas to help you make this Father's Day truly special and memorable.

Ballyshane Large Semi Circle Board – RRP €66

Handcrafted in County Carlow from locally sourced wood. Named after the place Cheryl and William chose to call home this signature board holds a very special place in their hearts. William and Cheryl’s home in Ballyshane has provided much of the inspiration for their work. Their gorgeous cottage, surrounded by beautiful forestry is filled with the most incredible large bowls, boards and vessels all produced by William. A beautiful and unique piece, just look at the gorgeous combination of a half circle board combined with the stunning texture of the wood’s bark. This board will take the centre stage on any table. Perfect for serving everything from antipasti, cheeses, party nibbles or just about anything you can think of! Available from Kilkenny Design.

Beacon Bluetooth Speaker – RRP €149.95

The Beacon 320 is a stylish bluetooth speaker with vibrant colours and impressive sound quality. Its retro-inspired design combines modern audio technology with a timeless appeal, making it a standout piece for your home. The multi-directional design, coupled with dual bass radiators, ensures a rich sound experience from any angle. Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime without recharging, allowing you to listen indoors, outdoors, or on-the-go. The packaging is not only visually appealing but also environmentally friendly, being 100% recyclable. The Beacon Bluetooth speaker is designed to deliver great sound, enhance your décor and contribute to sustainability. Buy here.

ClarinsMen Energizing Gel – RRP €46

Men's skin naturally needs more energy. It is thicker than women's skin and needs to be hydrated regularly to stay in form. This fresh, non-sticky hydrating gel with its subtle scent is packed full of plant extracts to reenergize and brighten your dad’s skin. With its red pump bottle, it delivers the perfect dose of vitality, recharging skin and leaving it toned, rested and healthy-looking.

ClarinsMen Energizing Eye Gel – RRP €39

ClarinsMen Energizing Eye Gel delivers the powerful action of organic red ginseng extract which will help boost the skin’s energy production: to energise it, stimulate it and help fight off all kinds of aggressors (extreme temperatures, overwork, stress). This eye gel is a must to deliver smooth and energised eye area and bright, rested eyes. Both products are available from all good department stores and www.clarins.ie.

Nautica Bower Jacket – RRP £85, currently £42.50

This lightweight Nautica Bower Jacket is perfect for transitional weather with a hood to lock in warmth, side pockets to keep his essentials close and block colouring to add his style for this everyday wear jacket. Buy here.

Oud Gaiac by Sentier Fragrances – RRP €129

One spritz of Oud Gaiac will take you deep into an ancient forest, trees towering upwards towards the sky. The citrusy scents of apple and bergamot evoke those of glistening sap. At the perfume’s heart are contrasting yet balanced notes of honeysuckle, ylang ylang and black pepper. Deep notes of vanilla and precious woods give this fragrance its base, bringing harmony to all the different elements of nature. Buy here.

Fercullen Single Malt Whiskey from The Powerscourt Distillery – RRP €55

The Powerscourt Distillery has recently announced its latest release, a Single Malt whiskey that has everyone talking. Why? Because it is the first distilled whiskey from Co Wicklow in over 100 years! Whiskey enthusiasts and connoisseurs get ready for a new whiskey experience like no other. The Powerscourt Distillery has made history with their latest release – one hundred years since a whiskey has been distilled in the county, 100% malt, 100% distilled on the Powerscourt Estate and 100% Wicklow in a bottle! The Powerscourt Distillery Single Malt is available now at selected stockists nationwide and from the Powerscourt Distillery & Visitor Centre online here.

Gentlemen’s Hardware Whiskey Chillers – RRP €14.95 at Avoca

Bringing literal meaning to enjoying your dad’s whiskey ‘on the rocks’, these cubes of granite and soapstone will keep your drink cool without dilution. Simply pop in the freezer four hours before use, then use as you would ice cubes. The set includes: 6 Whisky Chillers and a velvet pouch for storage. Buy from Avoca.ie here.

The Handmade Soap Company – from RRP €7 to €18

Ireland’s kindest brand, The Handmade Soap Company, has just launched its first-ever complete men’s range. The range offers; a beard oil, hair and body wash, shaving gel, after-shave balm, a bar of soap, and a 100% compostable deodorant. All are completely natural and as sustainable as possible. Fragranced using only pure essential oils, such as hay, pink pepper and bitter orange. The beloved Irish brand’s new range is carefully considered and handmade for men. Developed and manufactured in the brand’s mill in Slane, Co. Meath, the launch of the new range offers a much needed, and widely available all-natural and truly sustainable alternative to the myriad of men’s wash and grooming products on our shelves. Pick your dad up the new men's range this Father's Day at any of The Handmade Soap Company stockists, including Arnotts, Avoca, Kilkenny Design and online here.

FUJIFILMs Photo Gifts – RRP from €4.99

Surprise dad with a personalised photo gift to show your love. With FUJIFILM's high-quality photo gifts, customize presents with cherished family photos or special moments. Use the user-friendly FUJIFILM IMAGINE APP for quick creation and reliable shipping for on-time delivery this Father's Day. Our top picks this year include:

Canvas Print: remind your dad of a past memory every day by giving him a gorgeous canvas print to hang up at home.

Jigsaw: instead of getting your dad or granddad a regular jigsaw, add a photo of good times past on it. He’ll not only have a great way to pass his spare time, but a heart-warming memory to see once he completes it.

Teddy: this is a lovely gift to give Dad from a younger child in particular. He can give it a squeeze every time he wants to be reminded of that memory, because let’s be honest, who doesn't love teddy bears?

Print photos and order stunning, creative gifts without the hassle of leaving your house by simply visiting www.fujifilmimagine.ie or download the FUJIFILM Imagine App. You can also call into one of their stores nationwide. Check with your local retailer as prices may vary.

Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Next from Currys.ie – RRP €179.99

The Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Next Coffee Machine ensures a perfect blend every time with automatic pod recognition. Choose from five cup sizes, ranging from 40ml to 414ml, accommodating any preference. The centrifusion technology spins the capsule at 7000 rotations per minute, blending coffee grounds with hot water for a delightful foam layer. Pre-heating takes just 40 seconds for a quick cup of coffee. With a single button, anyone can make a café-worthy brew. The machine is eco-friendly, made with 48% recycled plastic, features automatic shutdown, and uses 99.5% recycled materials in its packaging. Buy here.

Boots Premium Father's Day Skincare Box – Worth €146.31, now €48

Discover the icons of men's skincare and supercharge his routine this Father's Day with the Premium Men's Skincare & Grooming Edit. The perfect gift for those who love luxury, this 8-piece collection including grooming essentials from Liz Earle, Elemis, Clinique and more contains 5 full size products, along with 3 trial sizes perfect for on-the-go. The set includes full size Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels Single Pair 13g, Grown Alchemist Polishing Facial Exfoliant 75ml, Liz Earle Mens Shave Cream 100ml, Elemis Daily Moisture Boost 50ml and Boots Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Purifying Plastic Free Sheet Mask 18g. It also includes trial size Clinique For Men Charcoal Face Wash 30ml, REN Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel 50ml and Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum 10ml. Available from Boots stores nationwide or online here.

Clay Family Portraits by Giddy Studios – RRP various

A picture tells a thousand words so this Clay Family Portrait by Helena in Giddy Studios will be the gift that keeps on giving as your family story evolves. To order, simply let Helena know how many characters you would like in your special frame with any title of your choice. You can select characters to suit your family including man, woman, boy, girl and even a pet. Browse more images and place your order here.

Chanel Bleu De Chanel Parfum – RRP from €114

An ode to masculine freedom expressed in an aromatic-woody fragrance with a captivating trail. A timeless scent housed in a bottle of deep and mysterious blue. Bleu De Chanel Parfum is an accomplished composition with a pure, deep character. An intensely masculine signature that exudes self-confidence. It is an aromatic, intensely woody fragrance. It opens with powerful freshness, then lingers with a precious accord of new Caledonian sandalwood that unfurls its generous, powerful notes in a dense and sophisticated trail. Available all good department stores nationwide.

Simone Walsh "A Day Out in Croke Park" – RRP €65

There are few in Ireland who don’t have a memory of ‘A Day Out in Croke Park’. Famously home to All Ireland finals of Gaelic games, Croke Park has hosted many more of Ireland’s treasured moments from music to religion and is steeped deeply in Irish history. It's the perfect gift for brothers, fathers, husbands and sons for any of life's special occasions. Bring the roar of the crowds into a home with this piece which is sure to hang with pride in your home or the home of a loved one. Available from Kilkenny Design.

George Foreman Immersa Grill – RRP Small €94.99 or Medium €119.99

George Foreman has recently launched its new Immersa Grill which is set to transform cooking experiences with game-changing washable technology that (wait for it) allows you to pop the entire grill into the dishwasher! Available in two sizes (small and medium), the grill is designed to fit into everyday life with its sleek design and compact vertical storage. Your dad will ADORE this gift as he gets to ‘man the grill’ but without the heartache of cleaning it afterwards. Simply place the entire grill in the dishwasher and go! Available to buy from all good electrical retailers nationwide.

Magee Clady Linen Blend Jacket – RRP €349

The classic fit Clady jacket in a contemporary light blue sharkskin pattern, is a sartorial choice for the stylish dad. It is designed and woven at the Magee mill in Donegal in a blend of linen, wool and cashmere. This two-button, single breasted style features four button cuffs, straight flap and jet pockets, side vents, an outer breast welt pocket and is finished with the signature Magee 1866 wolfhound pin. A versatile addition to your dad’s wardrobe style the Clady jacket with an Irish Linen shirt and Dungloe chinos for a smart casual look. Buy here.

Armani Beauty Code Eau de Parfum – RRP from €83

Experience the captivating allure of the new Armani Code Eau de Parfum. This oriental woody fragrance embodies the essence of intense yet effortless seduction. Envelop yourself in its seductive and elegant aroma, heightened by the signature Tonka bean of Armani Code. The fragrance is further enhanced with torrefied Tonka bean and a velvety vanilla accord, creating a new level of sensuality that is simply irresistible. Indulge in the essence of this exquisite fragrance and unleash your irresistible charm. Available all good department stores nationwide.

Navy Suede Saddle Loafer Slippers – RRP €45

Celebrate Father's Day in style with Oxendales Suede Saddle Loafer Slippers. These luxurious moccasin slippers are made from genuine suede and boast a classic apron top stitch design. With their super soft faux fur lining, these slippers provide ultimate comfort and warmth for those cozy lounging moments or even while working from home. The durable rubber sole ensures long-lasting quality, making these slippers a practical and stylish gift for any father figure in your life. Available to buy here.

Beer Bundle from Gourmet Gifts – RRP €45

Gourmet Gifts works with over 100 Irish artisan producers and boutique businesses to bring the best of Irish food, drink and homewares to customers and clients. A Father’s Day favourite is the Beer Bundle, which includes Franciscan Well Beer Cans x 2, Keoghs Crisps, Butlers Chocolates and Irish Sock Society Socks. All gifts are lovingly boxed in recyclable and biodegradable packaging, to ensure that the best sustainable practices are being met. For great Father’s Day gift options click here.

Dr Bronner Peppermint Organic Shaving Soap – RRP €14.50

Your dad will get a close, comfortable shave with organic ingredients that nourish and cleanse the skin. A key ingredient in this shaving soap is organic shikakai powder from India which has been used for centuries on hair and body. Another ingredient of note is the fair trade and organic sugar from Paraguay, which gives these Shaving Soaps a delightful caramel colour and aroma, moisturizing and soothing naturally. These ingredients are blended carefully with a coconut-olive-hemp castile soap base. Buy here.

Max Benjamin Car Fragrance Gift Set – RRP €20

Max Benjamin is an Irish family business located in Enniskerry, at the foothills of the enchanting Wicklow Mountains. The family-owned Irish fragrance studio creates unique naturally made evocative scents, inspired by memories of travel and adventure. A favourite of male fans of the brand is the Max Benjamin car fragrances, particularly in the Dodici scent, which combines citrus and fragrant herbs to create a distinctive masculine scent. An ideal gift for Father’s Day from Max Benjamin is the Max Benjamin Car Scent Gift Set which comes with a dispenser and 4 refills, with each refill lasting between 4-5 weeks. Available here.

Bombay Citron Pressé – RRP €33

Bombay Citron Pressé is a new creative gin expression inspired by the flavours of the classic Tom Collins cocktail. It’s a zesty spirit that’s easy to mix, inspiring creative twists on classic cocktails. Capturing the real flavour and essence of hand-picked Mediterranean lemons harvested early in the season to capture, the bright, zestful citrus notes at their most vibrant. Available to buy here.

Roberts Classic 993 Portable FM/AM Radio from Currys.ie – RRP €24.99

Whether you dad loves being in the garden, garage or kitchen, this compact Roberts Classic 993 Portable FM Radio is a must as it can go anywhere with him. It’s lightweight and portable, the RR9993 has a carry strap for moving around. It takes 4 AA batteries or can be used through a DC adapter (sold separately). You can get access to a range of stations through the FM / AM analogue tuner. Buy here.

Kiehls Facial Fuel SPF 20 (125ml) – RRP €42

Awaken fatigued, dull skin with an energizing men's moisturizer with SPF 20. Infused with Vitamins C and E, Chestnut Extract and Soy, our invigorating, non-oily moisturizer for men helps improve skin texture and leaves skin feeling refuelled, re-energized and revitalized. Available from Kiehls stores and all good department stores nationwide.

Cosaint’s Compact Ultrasonic Facial Peeler – RRP €174.30

Not all men are comfortable with going for a salon treatment. Award-winning Irish tech brand Cosaint’s Compact Ultrasonic Peeler (Exfoliator) can be used in the comfort of his own home. Used three times a week it will result in smoother, softer, luminous and lifted skin. For men who don't like to attend salons but have skin concerns like deep blackheads, puffiness, dead skin cell build up and fine lines it's a wonder device. Buy here.

Father’s Day Gifts from Dunnes Stores – RRP various

Given the beautiful weather, we think he’ll love this Neven Maguire BBQ set (pack of three) for €30 and BBQ brush for €15.

If the green is his happy place, treat dad to some performance-driven golfwear from the Pádraig Harrington collection. This Pádraig Harrington Gradient Stripe Polo is €30 and any golfing dad will be on par when he wears it!

And of course, Father’s Day would be incomplete without some mini-me fun so let the little ones twin with dad in matching shirts and coordinating outfits for the day that’s in it and beyond.

Matching swim shorts, €10 for dad & from €8 each for kids

For more great gift ideas for your dad, visit www.dunnesstores.com.

Green Angel NEW Energise Men’s Giftset – RRP €25 (worth €50)

Green Angel, the premium Irish skincare brand, has launched a fantastic men’s skincare set just in time for Father’s Day. Contents include a 30ml Angel Daily Moisture Face Cream, a 10ml Tea Tree Rescue Cream, and the indulgent 250ml Seaweed Bath & Shower Gel. The Daily Moisture Face Cream is enriched with four Irish seaweeds from the Atlantic coast. Containing vitamins, minerals, iron and magnesium, and with a sensuous Neroli fragrance, this lightweight cream can be used everyday. Also included is Green Angel’s Seaweed & Tea Tree Rescue Cream, Tea tree oil is a renowned natural antiseptic and, enriched with vitamin E. The mineral rich Seaweed Bath & Shower Gel is divine with pure lavender, mandarin and neroli essential oils, the luxury formulation from Green Angel smells gorgeous and leaves skin feeling soft and cared for.

Shop Green Angel at www.greenangel.com, pharmacies and leading department stores Avoca, Dunnes Stores, Shaw’s and Kilkenny Design. The new Green Angel flagship store, at Kilbride in Wicklow also has the new men’s giftset, where a delightful café adds to the enjoyment of shopping the complete skincare and homewares range.

Spotlight Professional LED Teeth Whitening System – RRP €120

Your dad will achieve a whiter, brighter smile with the Professional LED Teeth Whitening System. The clinically proven, zero-sensitivity LED Teeth Whitening Kit developed by Dentists delivers fast and effective professional whitening results at home. The LED device accelerates the active ingredients in the PAP Pro Teeth Whitening Strips to deliver fast and effective professional results at home in just 30 minutes. Available to buy here and pharmacies nationwide.

A skin consultation with a leading Irish skincare expert

Is your dad in need of some TLC? Or perhaps he has some skin hangups like acne scarring from his youth, for example? Many male sports stars, such as Greg O’Shea, have trusted Eavanna Breen and her team to help eradicate skin problems that men are often reluctant to address. The expert clinic offers a range of facials and treatments that are tailored to treat any skin problem your dad may be dealing with and will ensure to get him to his optimum skin health. You can visit www.eavannabreen.ie for more information.

The Ordinary: The Balance Set – RRP €29.40

This is a four-piece daily skincare routine set that the dad in your life will love. If he’s in need of a daily skincare regime overhaul, look no further than The Balance Set. Featuring four of the brand’s bestselling skincare heroes, the set gently cleanses the skin with the Squalane Cleanser; targets lacklustre tone and textural irregularities with the Salicylic Acid 2% Masque; balances visible aspects of sebum activity with the iconic Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%; and instantly hydrates the skin with the Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. Available here or from all good department stores nationwide.

Smart Meditation Mask 1.0

For a Dad who can’t stay still, the Smart Meditation Mask 1.0 takes the revolutionary elements of the original and expands on them to create a dynamic meditation mask that provides an enhanced meditative experience. Made from quality materials that allow for vapor permeability while maintaining 100% blackout, the built-in wireless earbuds and zero-eye-pressure design will immerse dads in an elevated state of relaxation. This innovative gift idea is perfect for fathers who want to escape the stresses of daily life and find a moment of calm and peace in their daily activities, from jogging to reading. Thanks to its lightness and portability it is also a perfect workout companion. Buy here.

Offer him a boujee rooftop bar experience at Hyde

Hyde is Dublin's newest rooftop (and now largest) rooftop club bar, located just off Grafton Street. The super stylish venue offers a different concept over each of its 4 floors. On the restaurant level they offer contemporary cuisine crafted by Karl Whelan with seasonal produce and sharing in mind. After dinner treat your dad to a drink on their stylish rooftop bar and terrace, in Dublin’s most prime location. Hyde is more than just a bar or restaurant, it’s an all-encompassing experience for every occasion. The chic four-storey, rooftop venue is like nothing Ireland has seen before and was inspired by similar concepts seen in cities like London and New York. Book a table or purchase a gift card here.

Short Sleeve Revere Collar Multi Stripe Shirt – RRP €42

This Father's Day, treat your dad to a stylish and versatile gift with our Oxendales Short Sleeve Revere Collar Multi Stripe Shirt. Perfect for the holiday season, this Jacamo shirt features a trendy revere collar and eye-catching multi stripes, making it a standout piece in any wardrobe. Whether your dad is heading on vacation or simply wants to rock a casual look, this shirt is the perfect choice. Pair it with chino shorts and cool sandals for a relaxed and effortlessly stylish ensemble. Give your dad the gift of fashion and comfort with this must-have shirt. Available to buy here.

Brickyard Gastropub

The much-loved Dundrum gastropub ‘Brickyard’ just reopened after undergoing a complete structural and interior transformation earlier this year. Brickyard is known by its loyal regular pub-goers for its atmosphere of casual cool, while never trying to be trendy. Dinner is available seven days a week, and brunch is served every weekend. Brickyard menu favourites have all endured the renovation, including what is locally regarded as South Dublin's best chicken wings, mac-and-cheese bites and delicious burgers. With 25 beers on draught and several more by can and bottle, Brickyard is located directly above the Balally Luas Stop on the Green Line, making it an exceedingly handy location for those who use the Luas to commute. Treat your dad this Father's Day to a meal here or with a gift voucher available to purchase through their website here.

P.X. I Love You whiskey by Boann Distillery – RRP €59.50

Boann Distillery has the perfect gift suggestion for whiskey-loving dads and barbecue enthusiasts alike. The aptly named P.X. I Love You whiskey from Boann’s award-winning Whistler whiskey range offers a unique way to show your dad some love. The single malt whiskey derives its name from the Spanish Pedro Ximenez (PX) sherry casks in which it is meticulously aged for nine months. Crafted from 100% malted barley, the process infuses the whiskey with delightful notes of sherry, dried fruits, and brown sugar.

Other gifts your dad would love is the Whistler ‘The Good, the Bad and the Smoky’ which offers a campfire peated finish blended with smooth single malts (€56.95) and Whistler Irish Honey (€34.95) which is a single malt infused with honey harvested from the family orchards. Buy here.

Marks & Spencer Father’s Day Gifts

For a thoughtful present for Dad, look no further than the wide-ranging collection of Father's Day gifts from Marks & Spencer. Treat him to some me-time with a luxurious skincare set or pick out his favourite aftershave. If there’s a foodie in the family, go for a tasty treat-filled hamper. From socks and slippers to ties and belts, they’ve got all the classic go-to presents to make him smile.

Our favourites this year include:

M&S Collection Papa and Mini Mug Set €13.50, Spencer Bear Socks €17,

Spencer Bear Mug €6.75, Daddy Socks €17, M&S Gift Card €10 – €500

M&S Collection Slippers €49, M&S Collection Dressing Gown €50

M&S Formula For Men 3 in 1 Cleaners – €13, Toning Eye Gel €24,

Post Shave Balm €20, Hydrating Facial Moisturiser €27 and Gentle Facial Scrub €11.50

Available instore now or online from www.marksandspencer.ie.

das.Brett Bouncy Wooden Balance Board – RRP €109.99 – €144.90

For at-home fitness or yoga – good up to 19 stone/120kg bodyweight – comes with a booklet of 65 moves. Made in Germany from 11 layers of local wood and not much else! use it for high- and low-intensity exercise, for agility, endurance, strength, balance and coordination. Each das.Brett comes with a booklet of 65 cardio-vascular, strength, and yoga exercises. Available to buy from jiminy.ie here.

Personalised DribbleBoo Bibs from BabyBoo.ie – RRP €12.50

Cork's BabyBoo always create cute bibs but they have outdone themselves with the most delightful Personalised DribbleBoo Bibs for dads! Available for just €12.50 from BabyBoo.ie, they can be personalised with any message including the cute examples above. You can also make his day by adding a personal touch to your Father’s Day gift by adding your own text. Available here.

Molton Brown The Well-Groomed Wayfarer Carry-On Bag – RRP €45

A flight-friendly five-piece set for the well-groomed wayfarer. Housed in a clear travel pouch made from recycled materials, this edit includes all that he will need to bring the luxury with him on his next adventure. The set includes African Whitewood Balancing Face Wash 30ml, American Barley Skin-calm Shaving Cream 30ml, Ultra-light Bai-ji Hydrator 30ml, Re-charge Black Pepper Bath & Shower Gel 100ml, Purifying Shampoo With Indian Cress 100ml and a clear travel pouch. Available from Molton Brown stores and all good department stores nationwide.

Hendrick’s Gin – RRP €45

Hendrick’s Gin needs no introduction. This delightfully peculiar, super premium Gin is distilled in the most unusually curious way in the Hendrick’s Gin Palace in Scotland. Much loved for its marvellous infusions of cucumber & rose, Hendrick’s Gin is a renowned go-to gift for special occasions, and for good reason. Reward Curiosity this Father’s Day with the Hendrick’s original gin, allowing your Dad to make the perfect Hendrick’s and tonic serve at home. Traditionally served with a slice of cucumber, this refreshing beverage is bound to make your G&T-loving Dad beam with joy. You can find Hendrick’s in any trusted off-licence store.

Remington Beard Trimmer – RRP €59.95

Your dad will experience the convenience of self-sharpening blades with this Remington Beard Trimmer. The trimmer includes 1 adjustable comb with trimming lengths ranging from 0.4mm to 18mm, allowing for precise grooming. Cordless and battery-operated, it comes with 2 AAA batteries and a washable head for easy maintenance. The zoom wheel length adjustment ensures effortless precision. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with our 2-year + 1 guarantee. It’s all about effortless grooming with this feature-packed trimmer. Remington products are available from Boots.ie, Dunnes Stores and all good electrical stores nationwide.

Maca Root & Aloe Post-Shave Water-Gel for men

Calm the appearance of irritated skin after shaving, with this Maca Root & Aloe Cooling Post-Shave Water Gel. The lightweight, easily absorbed formula works to reduce the appearance of post-shave irritation due to shaving helping skin feel more comfortable and look healthier. Enriched with Peruvian maca root and Community Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico, skin appears soothed and feels more supple. Available from The Body Shop now.

Draught Beer Dispenser from Lidl – RRP €99.99

Lidl has everything you need for the perfect Father’s Day gift with prices starting at just €2.99 but these two items caught our eye in particular. If you are splashing out, make your dad the ultimate party host with Lidl’s Draught Beer Dispenser.

He also no longer needs to create a DIY beer cooler and ice bucket when he lays his hands on the Party Table with Ice Bucket (€49.99). The full Father’s Day range is available in store from Thursday 8th June.

Personalised Teeling Whiskey Bottle – RRP €65

Pick the perfect gift this Father’s Day with a Teeling Distillery Exclusive with a personalised label of their name, ‘Happy Father’s Day’ or ‘World’s Best Dad’ – whatever your preference. With this Personalised Distillery Exclusive blended Irish whiskey Teeling Whiskey use their award-winning Small Batch base of grain and malt whiskey aged in bourbon casks to explore the unique effect that unusual styles of wood have. Purchase at Teeling Distillery or buy here.

Montblanc Explorer Platinum Eau de Parfum – RRP from £37 / €45

Montblanc Explorer Platinum expresses a new facet of the spirit of exploration. Discover this new woody ambery eau de parfum that reveals a new side of Montblanc Explorer, Explorer Platinum opens with vibrant green notes of grapefruit, violet leaves and clary sage, all wrapped by the intensity of cedarwood and an accord of ambery notes. The bottle is decorated with a precious and eye-catching textured silver sleeve inspired from the 1858 Geosphere Montblanc’s watch paying tribute to the world’s seven summit mountaineering challenge. Available from all good department stores nationwide.

Russell Hobbs SatisFry Air & Grill Multi Cooker – RRP €189.99

If your dad is an avid cook AND he loves the latest in cool kitchen accessories, then he'll love this! The SatisFry Air & Grill Multicooker produces up to 70% faster results than previous models and is up to 76% faster than a conventional oven. The Russell Hobbs SatisFry Air & Grill Multicooker circulates air temperatures up to 260°C from the top and bottom, for even cooking and all-round searing for perfect results. It has a capacity of 5.5L and it uses up to 44% less energy when cooking, compared to conventional oven – an overall great way to save on your energy bills. Super easy to keep clean, the SatisFry has a removable cooking pot and grill plate which are dishwasher safe. Available to buy from independent electrical retailers nationwide or for more information click here.

JSHealth AM+PM – RRP €33.99

For a dad who needs that little bit of extra help getting up in the morning, and winding down at night…enter, JSHealth's AM+PM formula designed to help support his wellbeing around the clock. AM+PM takes the concept of a multivitamin to a whole new level with targeted vitamins for different times of his day, combining dual formulas that work together to provide him with comprehensive support. The AM formula contains powerful adaptogens to support energy levels without causing a jittery feeling, whilst PM contains Magnesium and Lavender to help him get ready for a restful night ahead. Buy here.

BOSS Bottled Pacific Eau de Toilette – RRP from €76

Introducing BOSS Bottled Pacific, the beachy new addition to the BOSS Bottled fragrance line. With invigorating top notes of citrus and salt, it captures the essence of Californian cool and transports you to sun-kissed beaches. The heart reveals a blend of coconut and cypress, evoking the uplifting spirit of summer. The fragrance settles into a warm base of sandalwood, cashmeran, and Indonesian patchouli, creating a tranquil ambiance. Created by perfumer Sophie Labbé, this limited-edition scent is presented in a semi-transparent blue bottle, reminiscent of sparkling sea water, with a brushed silver cap. Your dad can embrace the summer spirit with BOSS Bottled Pacific. Available from Boots and select McCauleys, Hickeys, Allcare and Cara Pharmacies.

Hiking Socks by Polly & Andy – RRP €16.50

Polly and Andy’s new seamless Hiking Socks are the perfect Father’s Day gift for anyone who plans on getting outdoors and spending time in nature this summer. Its unique seamless toe designs means no lumps and bumps that could cause a dreaded blister. Polly and Andy Hiking Socks are made from the same sustainable bamboo fibres as its much loved current range, which is popular for its anti-bacterial, moisture wicking and breathable properties. The super soft fabric keep feet dry and fresh all summer long.

Whether your dad is an avid hiker or if he loves exploring Ireland on long walks with the kids, these socks promise to keep his feet protected with a padded base at the foot and a reinforced heel, in a ribbed fabric which sits higher on the leg than its usual styles. Available in sizes UK 6-13. They are also available in children’s size too (Age 5-12) if you’d like to match dad’s socks! Buy here.

Sustainable Beach Towels by The Soft Cotton Shop – RRP from €29

If your dad is a sea swimmer then these eco-friendly towels make a perfect gift. Designed in Galway, The Soft Cotton Shop offers a range of sustainably made Turkish Pestemal beach towels hand-loomed from 100% Turkish cotton and natural bamboo fabrics. Compact and lightweight these sand-repellent towels are highly absorbent and fast drying making them an ideal summer travel too. There are four collections to select from in varying sizes, patterns and design. Highly recommended. Buy here.

Gourmet Food Parlour – vouchers available from €25

There has never been a better time to visit Gourmet Food Parlour, whether that’s to spend some time with Dad this Father’s Day or perhaps to pick up a voucher for him to enjoy at his leisure. Having recently launched new menus across all six locations, Gourmet Food Parlour is a must for lovers of quality, Irish food. The new menus are in-depth with much to be enjoyed by foodies of all preferences, whether a meat eater, vegetarian, coeliac or lover of seafood, the team at Gourmet Food Parlour have much to offer. Not only can customers enjoy delicious food, the drinks list has enough variety to please any palate. For more information, to purchase a voucher or to make a booking click here.

Onyx Eau de Parfum Spray by MCM – RRP from £55 / €63

Synonymous with the powerful gemstone to inspire energy, empowerment and strength. A futuristic woody fougère scent with a dry down of clean woody notes to add a modern masculinity. Onyx has top notes of Ginger, Pink Pepper, Grapefruit, a heart of Violet Leaf, Basil, Lavender and base notes of Clearwood, Vetiver Haiti and Tonka. Available at selected retailers now.

L'Oréal Men Expert’s Power Age range – RRP various

The new L'Oréal Men Expert’s Power Age range is a powerful trilogy created to provide a first-of-a-kind skincare routine composed of three products.

Men Expert Power Age Hydrating Serum – RRP €22.99: This gel-textured skin booster is designed to target wrinkles and lack of firmness. The easy-to-use dropper applicator delivers three powerful actions: deep hydration, visibly stronger skin and 2x more anti-wrinkles efficacy.

Men Expert Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturiser – RRP €20.99: For men more concerned with skin dryness and lack of firmness, this non-sticky, cream-textured moisturiser offers 24H lasting hydration whilst leaving skin firmer and fresher feeling.

Men Expert Power Age Hydrating Eye Cream – RRP €20.99: Delicate skin needs a targeted approach. This multi-tasking eye gel tackles dark circles, fine lines and eye bags for a firmer, more radiant under eye area. Available from all good retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

Wine & Dine at The Purty Kitchen

your dad this Father’s Day with a gift voucher from The Purty Kitchen, the perfect gift for food and drink connoisseurs who appreciate quality. The Purty Kitchen is a gastropub and bar, offering lunch, dinner and cocktails, set in Dun Laoghaire’s oldest surviving premises right by the sea. The almost 300-year-old restaurant, famous for its Chowder and Fish Pie, offers an extensive food and drinks menu sure to delight any foodie. Gift Vouchers for The Purty Kitchen can be purchased here.

Tullamore D.E.W. Original Triple Blend – RRP €32

Tullamore D.E.W. is the original triple blend of Irish Whiskey, by combining three spirits, the blend gives Tullamore D.E.W. three dimensions of flavour to explore; malt Whiskey for the fruit flavour, pot still Whiskey for the spice and grain Whiskey for the sweet. These three spirits come together to give Tullamore D.E.W. a balance of flavour like no other in the category. Tullamore D.E.W. has a rich heritage of Whiskey distilling excellence since its establishment in 1829 and has gone on to become the #2 selling Irish Whiskey globally. Created in the heart of Tullamore by Daniel Edmund Williams, the whiskey is still proudly made there today, in the state-of-the-art Tullamore D.E.W. distillery which is open year-round to visitors.

Dress to Impress with Carpe Omnia – prices from €39.95

Help Dad elevate their style game with Carpe Omnia, the Irish menswear brand worn & loved by some of the World’s top Premier League football players including Gavin Bazunu, Fred, Alex Telles & Ederson. The brainchild of Co.Louth brothers John, 29, and Michael, 31, McKeown, Carpe Omnia offer a premium quality, on-trend brand with key pieces and focused product drops available at an affordable price. With an array of t-shirts, cargo pants, varsity jackets, jeans and hoodies and shorts – the perfect stylish addition to Dad’s wardrobe. Buy here.

Gillette Labs Neon Night razor – RRP €28.99

Looking for the perfect gift this Father’s Day? Well, look no further, as the new Gillette Labs Neon Night razor has you covered. This razor comes with a built-in exfoliating bar that clears the path before the blades for effortless shaving in one stroke. It also comes with a magnetic stand to help keep the blades dry and protected.

The razor comes with a money back guarantee meaning an ultimate shave – or your money back. The Gillette Labs Neon Night razor, the best gift a dad can get. Available in selected Boots and Dunnes Stores nationwide.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne – RRP from €62

Your dad can escape the everyday along the windswept shore with this gorgeous cologne by Jo Malone London. The top note is Ambrette Seeds which wrap the fragrance with an aura of sophistication. The heart note is sea salt which brings a sense of freshness to the scent. The base note is sage – bringing a woody, earthy tone that is sure to delight. Available all good department stores nationwide.

Spoil man’s best friend with a gift from Petmania

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the animal-loving dad in your life, Irish retailer Petmania is the place to go. With a wide range of products for all types of pets from cats and dogs to birds, fish and reptiles, you're sure to find something that your dad will love. From high-quality pet food to toys and accessories, Petmania has everything you need to keep furry friends happy and healthy. Their knowledgeable staff in 15 stores nationwide can provide expert advice on pet care and nutrition and with convenient online ordering and delivery options, it's never been easier to treat your pet-loving dad.

If your dad is a dog lover, then look no further than the Rainbow Bandana above, to celebrate Pride Month (RRP €12.99). For cat lovers this Cat Cave is something your dad (and cat!) will love (RRP €49.99). Buy here.

Coole Swan Irish Cream Liqueur – RRP €26

Whiskey, chocolate and cream are the three perfectly blended ingredients in Coole Swan. The superior quality of this homegrown, independently owned Irish cream liqueur makes it perfect for combining with other quality liquids to enjoy as part of unique cocktails, such as the Coole Lemon Frappe, or to enjoy by itself chilled or over ice. Whether enjoying a drink in the garden or hosting a family gathering, fans of a summer tipple can #KeepCoole this Father’s Day with Coole Swan. An ideal gift for Father’s Day, as the quality of the whiskey in Coole Swan is second to none, creating a truly unique Irish cream liqueur that is superior in taste, quality and ingredients. Available in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes, O’Brien’s and a range of independent retailers across Ireland.Books from O'Brien Press

Your father will enjoy these two books immensely. They are sure to captivate and entertain him with their content.

Ireland's #1 pizzas at Little Pyg, for the pizza loving Dad

Officially crowned Ireland’s best pizza at the prestigious Europa Pizza Awards last month in Barcelona (and #27 in Europe overall), Little Pyg is Ireland’s tallest rooftop bar-restaurant based in the historic Powerscourt Townhouse. The venue is renowned for its stunning rainforest-like look and feel and serves Ireland’s only Michelin Guide pizzas. Only the finest ingredients are used in all of the food and drink served, with much of the produce imported weekly directly from Italy. Each pizza is fermented for over 48 hours in advance and each slice contains 50% fewer calories than the average pizza. Why not treat the dads in your life to a little slice of Italy? You can find them in the Powerscourt Townhouse or you can purchase them a gift card online here.

All the Way by The Grand Canal

Written by Jo Kerrigan, photographs by Richard Mills (O’Brien Press)

Stretching from Dublin through the Midlands and west to the Shannon, the Grand Canal is a stunning feat of eighteenth-century engineering. Step back in time to discover quirky humpbacked bridges and ivy-covered warehouses, in a landscape far removed from modern pressures, as well as elegant bridges and the wildflowers and animals that live there.

Mini Desktop Game from Aldi – RRP €4.99

Head to your nearest Aldi now to discover this year’s range of fantastic Father’s Day gifts, including men’s fragrance, cooking gadgets, grooming essentials, premium Irish whiskey and much more. Whether your Dad is a movie buff, a master of puns or a BBQ aficionado, you’re sure to find something that will make his day in Aldi! With these Mini Desktop Game he can unleash his inner child and you can challenge him to a game of basketball, tennis or golf. Instore now.

‘This is Him!’ by Zadig&Voltaire – RRP from €75/£65

Help Dad make a lasting impression with the newly released captivating fragrance, This Is Him! Unravelling the true spirit of rebellion, Zadig&Voltaire’s enchanting scents encapsulate the essence of chic sophistication. Grapefruit extract opens the blend with an instant burst of sparkling freshness, heightened only by the spicy, pink pepper note that follows. Effervescent orange blossom then comes to the fore, its pure, natural echo revealing the sensuality of amber, smouldering at the heart of this heady, salty blend. Carnal musk notes and intense sandalwood combine for a smooth, rounded-off finish and sure to energise the senses throughout the day. Available from all good department stores nationwide and online via here or here.

Kärcher Wet & Dry Range – RRP from €89.99

The Kärcher Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner is the perfect gift for any dad this Father's Day. With a line of multipurpose products, the WD range is built to effortlessly tackle tasks both inside and outside the home. This versatile machine can clean up both wet and dry messes, making it an essential tool for any household. Its powerful suction and durable design make it perfect for cleaning up after DIY projects, in the garden, for car maintenance, or even just everyday spills. The Kärcher Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner is easy to use and maintain, with a range of attachments and filters to suit any cleaning task. With its practicality and reliability, this vacuum cleaner is sure to be a gift that any dad will appreciate and use for years to come. Available here and in selected third-party stockists.

Krispy Kreme Father’s Day Chocolate Indulgence Doughnuts – RRP €12.50

Show them how much they mean to you this Father’s Day with the Love You a Choco-Lot doughnut, a chocolate-filled journey from the first bite to the last. For those who enjoy a citrus tang, Simply the Zest is a chocolate orange-inspired delicacy that is sure to delight. There’s even You’re the Nuts, which combines chocolate and hazelnut to deliver the nutty flavours typical of a chocolate box. Available at Krispy Kreme shops or for delivery through www.krispykreme.ie. Enjoy these treats for a limited time only from the 12th – 18th of June.

Dingle Single Cask 10-Year-Old Single Malt Whiskey – RRP €385

Dingle Distillery has launched a highly anticipated Single Cask 10-year-old Single Malt whiskey, making it the first 10-year-old whiskey release by an Irish craft distillery in over 100 years using its own liquid. There are 237 bottles set to be released, making this release extremely limited and highly sought after.

The 10-year-old whiskey comes in a beautiful bespoke wooden box handcrafted by Irish company Bear Creation with bottle artwork by artist Kathrina Rupit, aka KinMX. Each box has been carefully and lovingly handmade, befitting of the contents, creating a distinctive product that will elevate any whiskey collection. Priced at €385 (RRP) per 70cl bottle, the new single malt whiskey (58.1% ABV) is now available to purchase on DingleDistillery.ie. Alternatively, if this is out of your budget consider a dram of Dingle Distillery’s Single Malt Whiskey – RRP €55. Available to buy here, leading retailers and off licenses nationwide.

Wooden Mechanical Model – World Globe from Jiminy.ie – RRP €59.99

This wooden puzzle version of a world globe is the perfect project for grandad to undertake with one of his grandchildren with the resulting globe making a wonderful tabletop addition to any study. It has an engraved stand with a secret compartment too. The rotation of the gears symbolizes rotation about Earths core. Buy here.

Rejuvenate & Revitalise with the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic – RRP various

Let Dad indulge in some much-needed pampering and self-care with a well-deserved voucher for the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic. With three locations across Dublin, South William Street, Citywest and Swords, the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic have long been at the forefront of skincare and anti-ageing in Ireland. From fillers, anti-wrinkle, Profhilo, facials and newly introduced Sofwave, there is something to cater to Dad’s specific needs, leaving them feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to take on the world. More information available here.

M&S Food The Big Daddy Chocolate Bar – RRP €8.25

A super-sized bar for a SUPER Dad, made with milk & dark chocolate, containing soft caramel, peanut butter and roasted peanuts. In store now.

De’Longhi La Specialista Maestro – RRP €1199

Responding to the rising popularity of cold brew and the demand for quality coffee at home, De’Longhi is delighted to announce the latest coffee machine to join the La Specialista family – the new La Specialista Maestro. The leading brand in bean-to-cup coffee machines opens up the world of barista quality iced coffee with the new launch, introducing Cold Extraction Technology as the ultimate coffee experience at home. Available to buy here.

JBL go 2 Speaker – RRP €35

With the JBL GO Essential, you can take your Bluetooth speaker anywhere. Stream music wirelessly for up to five hours with consistent JBL quality. Music lovers can take the GO 2 to the pool or beach with its IPX7 water-resistant design. The GO 2's built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone lets you have crystal-clear conversations. A very affordable gift and ideal to enjoy outdoors!

Available in 3Stores nationwide or online from Three.ie here.

KEVIN.MURPHY STIMULATE-ME range – RRP various

STIMULATE-ME.WASH – 250ml €27.50: An invigorating daily shampoo, bursting with revitalising freshness. Created with a stimulating blend of Camphor Crystals, Bergamot and Black Pepper, STIMULATE-ME.WASH enlivens the senses, as it stimulates and clarifies the hair and scalp. Leaves hair feeling fuller and thicker.

STIMULATE-ME.RINSE – 250ml €27.50: The STIMULATE-ME.RINSE helps soothe and cool the hair and scalp, while strengthening and nourishing the hair. Rich in body-building amino acids and conditioning butters, it strengthens and repairs to leave hair looking fuller and thicker.

THICK.AGAIN – 100ml €37.50: Ideal for all hair types, especially fine, ageing and thinning hair, THICK.AGAIN leave-in treatment is designed with breakthrough eyelash thickening and lengthening technology, full of ingredients that will leave your hair looking thicker and fuller over time. Buy here or from official KEVIN.MURPHY salons nationwide.

Acqua di Giò Parfum by Giorgio Armani – from RRP €112

This new fragrance by Giorgio Armani is a woody aquatic fragrance for men. The nose behind this fragrance is Alberto Morillas and he has created a fragrance that any father in your life will love. Top notes are marine notes and bergamot; middle notes are rosemary, clary sage and geranium; base notes are olibanum and patchouli. Available from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots Stores and select independent pharmacies nationwide.

Chromecast with Google TV – RRP €39.99

No more switching between apps to decide what to watch. Your home screen displays films and TV programmes from all your services in one place and it tucks neatly behind your TV, and set-up is fast and simple. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streams in high definition with 1080p HDR and lets you stream directly from your phone or tablet to the TV. Buy here.

Father’s Day Dining at The Conrad Dublin

The Conrad Dublin, have numerous options for every dad, uncle, grandad or husband this Father's Day with two delicious offerings to choose from. If your dad prefers the finer things in life, the Father's Day Afternoon Tea offering is a uniquely perfect choice, swapping bubbles for the black stuff and serving beef sliders alongside the sweets, and is priced at €110 for two people. Or a father who likes sticking to the classics is guaranteed to be delighted by the Father's Day Lunch menu at The Coburg, where a hearty meal in 5-star surrounds costs just €39 per person. For more information visit here.

Longridge Decades Golf Balls – RRP €19.99 at Very.ie

Your dad will enjoy this box of 6 assorted golf balls with funky design on each ball to represent six decades. It includes balls to represent the 50's, 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's and 00's. Buy here.

Precision 8-In-1 Screwdriver – RRP € 11.95 at Avoca

A clever multi tool that stores the 8 assorted tool bits included in its handle. With 3 Philips, 3 Flatheads and 2 Torx driver bits to utilise you are sure to get on top of those odd jobs. A handy compact gift or useful addition to your odds-and-ends drawer. Buy from Avoca.ie here.

Wild Ireland – A Nature Journey from Shore to Peak

by Carsten Krieger (O’Brien Press)

A journey across Ireland, in words and dazzling images, exploring the nature we pass every day. Go deep in the bog, high in the mountains and under crashing waves. Discover alpine flowers blooming in the Burren, meet ferocious anemones on our shorelines, and visit the Shannon Dolphins, who have had a place in local legend for centuries. Available from all good independent bookstores or online from www.obrien.ie.

Calvin Klein Defy EDP – 50ml RRP €68

The creator describes this fragrance as fresh, courageous and seductive. Calvin Klein Defy Eau de Parfum for Men is a provocative new Calvin Klein aftershave for the daring modern man. Defiant of boundaries and expectations, the premium CK scent builds upon the original signature woody base with an unexpected darker, warmer twist. This intense fragrance opens with a burst of citrus, mandarin oil, followed by a heart of leather and a rich vetiver oil at the base. Available at select pharmacies nationwide.

Rhodia Softcover A5 Lined Notebook Black – RRP €19.99

Rhodia softcover A5 notebook, 80 sheets, lined pages. 90g ivory colour pages with paper elastic closure. Buy from Easons here.

365 Days of Dad Jokes, Awfully Good Gags… All Year Round by Jim Chumley (Summersdale Publishing)

Perfect for dads and lovers of cheesy puns and one-liners, this pocket-sized collection offers a year’s worth of mirth suitable for all ages. There’s something very special about dad jokes – they’re always enjoyably terrible, sometimes quite witty and occasionally downright hilarious. Packed into these pages are pithy wisecracks, comically cringeworthy puns, silly one-liners and enough other types of joke to last an entire year.

Killruddery’s Botanical Workshop Series

For the creatively curious wishing to hone a skill or gain knowledge this year, give the gift of a workshop from Killruddery’s Botanical Workshop Series (prices started from €65). Welcoming experts from master willow weaver Sarah Jenkinson, to botanical sketching with Yanny Petters and many more, culture vultures will also enjoy the upcoming outdoor theatre productions and concerts held in the Sylvan Theatre, with tickets available on the Event Programme in the coming weeks. Available to purchase here.

Gucci Guilty EDT Pour Homme – 50ml RRP €81

At the heart of Gucci Guilty aftershave for men the floral, sensual orange blossom doesn’t conform to a classic male fragrance’s notes, heightening the scent's allure. Gucci Guilty for men opens with invigorating lemon and pink pepper, ushers in a heart of neroli, orange blossom and French lavender and is intensified with seductive notes patchouli. Available at Brown Thomas and select pharmacies nationwide.

Give a pizza your heart with Domino’s

Why go out when you can spend an evening tucking into a delicious pizza at home with your family this Father’s Day. The all-new Ultimate Chicken Mexicana range is set to be a new family favourite. The new pizza is loaded with a tasty and tantalising combination of brand-new menu toppings combined with some iconic favourites. Slow-cooked, spiced pulled chicken is marinated in a blend of spices including cumin, chilli, paprika, garlic, cinnamon, dried oregano, lime and coriander giving it a distinctive flavour, packing a Mexican-inspired punch. Domino’s has plenty of deals to fuel the whole house. The Mega Deal includes a large pizza, 2 scrumptious sides and the iconic Domino’s cookies for just €27.99. Orders can be made through the Domino’s website www.dominos.ie, through their app, or at your nearest store.

Ashford Castle Score Card Holder – RRP €26.95

This beautiful leather-bound score card holder in classic green and gold makes a great gift for the golfing father in your life. Buy here.

Outlook Optical Direct: Vuarnet Sunglasses – RRP €224.70

These tortoise and Pure Grey sunglasses will keep your dad protected and stylish this summer. Whether he’s jetting off to a sunny destination, or just soaking up the Irish heatwave, the Vuarnet sunglasses are the most comfortable and fashionable option. Vuarnet lenses filter out all harmful UVA, UVB and UVC radiation. Their multi-layered, anti- reflective coatings eliminate glare and bounce-back light. All Vuarnet lenses are made from the finest glass, ground and polished on both sides to ensure distortion free vision, and are heat tempered for impact and scratch resistance. Available here on Ebay.ie.

Bumbles & Boo ‘Me and Daddy’ hamper – RRP £79.95

If you’re feeling the pressure of trying to find the perfect gift for a new or soon-to-be Daddy to celebrate their very first Father’s Day, then the impressive Me and Daddy hamper goes the extra mile for a FIRST Father’s Day and certainly has the ‘Wow’ factor. Any soon-to-be or new daddy will feel loved, involved and excited by this hamper, that’s filled to the brim with thoughtful treats for both daddy and baby. Encased in a gorgeous eco-friendly, keepsake hamper for storing those precious memories! Buy here.

Vintage Real Leather Briefcase – RRP €40

Treat the father figure in your life to this luxurious leather briefcase. This pre-loved briefcase is ideal for the office, adding a professional yet trendy piece to your dad’s work wardrobe. With a top carry handle and compartments for cards, pens, mobile phone, laptops and documents, this sophisticated vintage leather briefcase is sure to be a hit this Father’s Day. Available here from eBay.

M&S Food Whip Off the Old Block – RRP €7.50

Giant milk chocolate bar with 8 peaks filled with fluffy mallow and salted caramel sauce – speechless. In store now

Happy Socks Socks Gift Set – RRP €45

Forever fun and never basic, Happy Socks inject quirky design and popping colour into their entire collection. Championing bold and unexpected motifs, they are keen on comfort and fit, using combed cotton finished with their signature brand logo to complete every pair. Buy here.