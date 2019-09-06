Atwood’s ‘The Testaments’ will be one of the biggest books of all time

The release of The Testaments by Margaret Atwood is one of the biggest literary moments of the year. Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale author have been awaiting this release forever and it’s safe to say they will not be disappointed.

It has already been shortlisted for The Book Prize 2019 and it hasn’t even hit bookshops yet.

Bookworms, brace yourselves. Our copy of Margaret Atwood’s ‘The Testaments’ just arrived and our hearts could burst with excitement. The Testaments will be published on Tuesday, September 10.

The Testaments will be published on Tuesday, September 10.

Chair of Booker Judges, Peter Florence said, “[It is] a savage and beautiful novel, and it speaks to us today, all around the world, with particular conviction and power… The bar is set particularly high for Atwood and she soars over it… I can’t wait for everyone to read it.”

The Testaments will answer everything readers have wanted to know about Gilead and its inner workings. Atwood said, “The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in,” so there’s no doubt this tale with hit home, especially for female readers.

Atwood brings the iconic Handmaid’s Tale story to a dramatic conclusion in this gripping sequel. More than fifteen years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, the theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, but there are signs it is beginning to rot from within. At this crucial moment, the lives of three radically different women converge, with potentially explosive results.

Two have grown up as part of the first generation to come of age in the new order. The testimonies of these two young women are joined by a third voice: a woman who wields power through the ruthless accumulation and deployment of secrets.

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood will cement itself in the literary world and become one of the most iconic books of our time.

Published by Penguin on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.