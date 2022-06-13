The special meaning behind Olivia and Alex Bowen’s son’s name

Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen are now parents! The pair welcomed the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby boy, last Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the happy couple announced the special news, revealing their son’s unusual name. “Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22,” new-mum Olivia lovingly wrote in her caption, alongside a gorgeous family snap.

The name Abel is of Hebrew origins and is a deeply spiritual name, as in the Bible, Abel is the name of Adam and Eve’s son. It also has quite a calming connotation, as Abel means ‘breath’. However, it seems this Love Island baby might be referred to as a slightly different, more adorable moniker altogether.

30-year-old Alex shared a similar photo to his own Instagram page yesterday morning, writing, “Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ…” revealing their baby boy’s cute nickname.

“The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22,” the new-dad sweetly added.

Of course it wasn’t long before Alex and Olivia’s wonderful announcement posts were flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

“Congratulations beautiful family [heart emoji] sending you all the love in the world,” cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch excitedly commented.

“Aww! Congratulations guys,” former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand sweetly wrote.

Meanwhile, Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon gushed, “Congratulations! welcome to the world Abel.”

“Hurrah!!!! So much love to you all!!!!! Xxxxxxx,” podcaster and former I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher lovingly wrote.

Alex and Olivia first appeared on Love Island back in 2016, where they finished as runner-ups. Continuing their love story on the outside, the pair got engaged the following year and finally tied the knot on September 15, 2018, in Essex. Baby AJ is the couple's first child together.

Huge congratulations to both Olivia and Alex on the birth of their bouncing baby boy — what an exciting new adventure!