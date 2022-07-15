The sex of Khloé Kardashian’s second child has been revealed

Khloé Kardashian is about to become a mum again, as she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their second baby via surrogate.

The sex of Khloé’s second child has now been revealed and she and Tristan are going to have a bouncing baby boy!

According to a source who spoke to E! News, the pair will be welcoming the birth of their son, who’s bound to be the best baby brother to their four-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian commented that Khloé has always wanted a baby boy.

Opening up about Khloé’s exciting baby news, a source said, “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The source explained that Khloé and Tristan’s second baby was conceived last November, 2021, before the news broke about Tristan’s paternity scandal in December.

“Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” the insider added.

Last December it was reported that the NBA player had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Thompson and Nichols conceived the child on the night of Tristan’s 30th birthday party while he and Khloé were still together.

Khloé found out about Thompson’s paternity scandal at the same time as the public. As seen on their family reality show, the Good American founder heard about Tristan and Maralee’s baby through sister Kim, who broke the news to her over the phone.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the insider continued.

Tristan is also a father to his five-year-old son, Prince Thompson, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.