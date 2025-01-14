The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge reveals benign tumour diagnosis

Frankie Bridge has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a benign tumour.

The former The Saturdays singer has announced that she was recently told that she has a benign tumour on her neck, and that she will continue to be monitored for it.

Today (January 14) marks Frankie’s 36th birthday, and in honour of the occasion, she took to her Instagram account to share a written statement on her health, titled: "New year, new me… or is it?"

The mother-of-two noted that, as part of her ongoing health “glow up”, she recently underwent "a full body scan and blood tests to fully understand the current health of my body and how best to improve it.” Frankie then went on to disclose the results.

“This year, after finally going to a doctor about my daily headaches and having an MRI. They discovered a tumour on my neck. The call knocked me sideways. They had no idea what it was at that time and I obviously thought the worst,” she admitted.

“I was so angry at myself for not making the time to just go to the doctors sooner. I was convinced I ​​was now dying and I probably could have done something to avoid it. Luckily for me, that wasn't the case,” the Loose Women star continued.

“The tumour is benign, a Subependymoma. Very rare and absolutely nothing to do with my headaches. It's within my spinal cord, down the length of my neck and all we can do is monitor it for any changes,” Frankie explained.

The popstar then went on to add frankly: “It made me realise that things can be happening within my body and I’d have no idea. This thing has been growing there for probably my whole life. There's so many other things that could be doing exactly the same and I could have avoided them.”

Many of Frankie’s 1.5M followers have since been sending her their support, as one commented: “Happy Birthday, this is an inspiring read… keep going.”

“Sending positive energy and love, happy birthday,” another replied.