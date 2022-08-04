The Royals wish Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle a Happy Birthday

Today is a very special day for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, as she celebrates her 41st birthday.

Meghan is expected to spend her birthday with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, in their Montecito home in California, which they moved into two years ago.

However, no matter the distance, Meghan’s birthday hasn’t gone unnoticed by her Royal family members across the pond who have marked the occasion by sharing sweet birthday messages on social media.

Taking to their official Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this morning, Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, William and Kate shared a birthday tribute for Meghan. “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” their message read, alongside a lovely photo of Meghan at the Queen’s service of Thanksgiving which took place during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this past June.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also marked the day by sharing a birthday tribute to their own social media pages.

“Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” their birthday message read, alongside a similar photo of Meghan taken in June, while Harry and Meghan were in the UK, celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee.

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022

During their visit it was reported that little Lilibet was finally introduced to her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Of course, Archie also got the chance to reunite with his Royal family members for the first time in two years as well.

During their visit, on June 4, Lilibet celebrated her first birthday. Her parents celebrated by hosting an intimate party at their UK residence in Frogmore Cottage.

Currently, the Queen has yet to acknowledge Meghan’s birthday on social media, which would be unusual as ordinarily birthday tributes would be shared at the same time across the various accounts belonging to the Royal Family.