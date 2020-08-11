‘The right time’: BBC’s Our Girl has been cancelled and we’re gutted

Our Girl fans, we have some bad news. The show has been cancelled and won't continue for a fifth season. The creators have revealed that there won’t be a new season of the popular drama series, and we must admit we’re pretty gutted.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, writer and creator Tony Grounds said that it felt like the right time for the show to come to a close.

“With the finale of series four showing Georgie ready to move on with her life, it feels like the right time for us to do the same,” he shared.

However, all is not lost. It looks like he may work with lead star of Our Girl, Michelle Keegan again.

“Michelle and I are keen to continue our working relationship and, who knows, maybe we’ll catch up with Georgie in the future. I wanted to say a big thank you to the fans of the show, it’s been a joy to write,” Grounds said.

Michelle Keegan revealed she was stepping down from her role in the series at the beginning of this year. The actress decided to step away from the show to focus on acting jobs that are based in the United Kingdom. The popular BBC series is filmed in Malaysia and South Africa which meant Michelle was spending a lot of time away from her home.

“Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return,” she shared.

The final episode of Our Girl aired on April 28.