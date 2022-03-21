The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk announces he’s going to be a dad

By Tara Mahon

Will Kirk has announced he is going to be a father as his wife Polly is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Kirk is widely known to help people restore their prized possessions on the BBC crafty show, The Repair Shop.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting baby news, posting a photo of himself wearing a cream knitted jumper whilst holding a mug with the word ‘Papa’ engraved on it.

He captioned the post, “A new mug to add to the collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family”. The lovely message was shared to his 163k fans on Sunday, March, 20. Since then, the post has had over 26,000 likes.

Fans were delighted to hear the news and filled the comment section with sweet messages of congratulations for the father-to-be.

One wrote, “Wonderful news! Many congratulations to you both!”, while another penned, “Ahh so happy for you!!”.

A third added, “Congratulations! I see a bespoke handmade crib on the horizon”.

Co-stars from The Repair Shop, Kirsten Ramsey and Jay Blades MBE also commented on the post. Ramsey wrote “Congratulations to you both”, followed by heart emojis, while Blades added “Congratulations all 3 of you”, with a praying hands emoji, smiley face and heart.

The furniture restorer and wife Polly tied the knot in August 2021 after their wedding had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Will described their wedding as “The best day of my life”.

Huge congratulations to the pair on their exciting baby news — what a wonderful new adventure for the both of them!