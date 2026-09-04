The quiet, chrome-free shower upgrade your bathroom actually needs

Your bathroom might be the last thing on your priority list right now, but hear us out. The Triton T90 ER has just landed and it’s the kind of upgrade that makes the whole room feel like a completely different space — without the full renovation chaos.

Triton’s T90 range has quietly become one of the bestselling electric showers in the country, shifting close to 60,000 units every year. The new T90 ER is its first major evolution in a decade and the changes go a lot deeper than a fresh coat of paint.

Silent, seriously

The headline feature is noise, or rather the near-total absence of it. The T90 ER has an integrated pump powered by a Quiet Mark-approved motor, which means it runs so quietly that the sound of the water itself drowns it out. If you’ve ever lived with a shower that rattles and hums like an old boiler, you’ll understand exactly why this matters.

The controls have had a full rethink too. The power button, temperature dial and hose attachment are laid out in a clean, intuitive interface that eliminates the guesswork between heat and pressure settings. The knobs have been redesigned for a much more satisfying grip — a small thing that genuinely makes a daily difference.

A sleek electric shower setup perfect for a fresh bathroom refresh.

Aesthetically, the T90 ER ditches the dated chrome finish entirely — an industry leading move. It’s available in Matt White with gloss white trims (great for keeping clean without much effort) or a premium Matt Black with brass trims if you want something a little bolder. Both look sharp in a way that older electric showers simply didn’t.

The sustainability angle is real

Triton has removed chrome plating from the product line completely, swapping it out for a double-polished stainless-steel finish on the new Pro-fit Riser Rail system. The rail measures 530mm, which is long enough to cover existing drill holes from a previous installation — handy if you’re replacing an older unit and don’t want to replaster the wall.

The T90 ER ships in plain brown eco-friendly packaging too, with single-colour printing to cut down on the carbon footprint from factory to your front door. Triton has had the full lifecycle carbon calculation independently verified by ClimatePartner, so it’s not just marketing language.

On the practical side, a family of four could save over €260 simply by cutting three minutes off their average shower time. That’s 20,814 litres of water saved and a carbon saving equivalent to driving 1,850 km in a family car. The numbers are hard to argue with.

What’s been upgraded inside

The engineering changes are worth knowing about even if they’re not immediately visible. All power-carrying cables have been upgraded to high-grade silicone insulation, raising the temperature rating from 105°C to 180°C. Wire thickness has increased from 2.5mm² to 4mm² to reduce any risk of overheating. A new internal drip shield and wire retaining wall have been added to protect against water ingress and installation errors.

A new core profile in the stabiliser valve eliminates flow rate dead spots, meaning the pressure stays consistent rather than fluctuating mid-shower. It’s the kind of internal detail that makes a real difference to everyday use even if you’d never know to look for it.

The Triton T90 ER is available now from €310 at leading stockists nationwide. Find your nearest stockist and learn more at tritonshowers.ie.