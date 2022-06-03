The Queen has reportedly been introduced to Harry & Meghan’s Lilibet

It’s been reported that Queen Elizabeth II has finally met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the UK yesterday morning with their two children, three-year-old Archie and nearly one-year-old Lilibet, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Due to travel restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, this is their first time returning to the UK as a family since the Sussexes made their big move over to the States back in 2020.

Multiple reports claim that little Lilibet was introduced to her namesake and great-grandmother yesterday afternoon during an intimate Royal lunch which took place behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace. Archie is also said to have been there, to reunite with the Queen after two years.

Credit: Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending various events over this celebratory weekend, they’re also going to attempt to keep a low profile and they’ll be making sure their children stay out of the public eye, as we’ve yet to catch a glimpse of either Archie or Lilibet while they’ve been in the UK.

Today, Harry and Meghan arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral to the sound of crowds applauding and cheering for the pair, as they entered the church hand-in-hand for the Queen’s service of thanksgiving.

Tomorrow, June 4 marks their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday, which she is said to be celebrating in Frogmore Cottage. The Queen is reportedly going to be making an appearance at her great-granddaughter’s little family party, as will Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. William and Kate will not be able to attend due to prior engagements.