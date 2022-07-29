The One Show’s Alex Jones opens up about private family difficulties

By Emma Costello

Alex Jones has been inundated with support after opening up about her family difficulties, away from the spotlight.

The One Show presenter began receiving messages from fans recently, as they had noticed that she had taken an unexpected step back from social media. In response to their concern, the 45-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to highlight that you never know what someone else might be going through.

Accompanied by a framed artwork of a lemon, Alex wrote, “Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok.”

Alex reassured her followers that although things have been difficult in her family’s life, they have been supporting each other through it. “I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about!” she added.

Alex concluded her post with the lemon emoji and two hashtags – “#whenlifegivesyoulemons” and “#thekindnessofstrangers”.

Friends and fans alike immediately rushed to Alex’s comment section to issue a wave of sympathy, love and support. Fellow presenter and BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball reassured Alex that she was there for her, writing “big love atcha beauty”.

Izzy Judd, the wife of recurring The One Show host Harry Judd, also sent her support to Alex, commenting “sending love xxxx”.

Fans contributed their own well-wishes to the presenter, with one follower writing, “Alex you have three young children! Be kind to yourself and your other half.”

Another fan wrote, “Never apologise Alex, for being a working mum/wife/having a life outside of the public eye.”

Alex’s candid post has served as a helpful reminder to us all that sometimes, it’s okay to not be okay!