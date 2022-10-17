‘The Odlums Big Book of Baking’ is on sale in Dunnes Stores nationwide

Ireland’s No.1 home baking brand has announced the launch of the 'Odlums Big Book of Baking' – a collection of over 100 Odlums recipes that have been carefully selected to bring the joy of baking to every home. On sale now, the book is available online and instore nationwide in Dunnes Stores, as well as on JackandJill.ie. This beautifully presented, limited edition, hardback book is packed full of recipes for every occasion. Each recipe contains its own photo, step-by-step instructions and a host of tips and tricks to make your time in the kitchen even more enjoyable.

The Odlums Big Book of Baking is the perfect source of inspiration for every baking occasion and makes the ideal addition to any recipe book collection, or a beautiful gift for family and friends. Retailing at €25, the Odlums Big Book of Baking literally bakes a difference, with every cent of the €25 price tag going directly to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation to provide and fund vital home nursing care across the country. Each purchase translates into nearly 1½ hours of specialist home nursing care for over 400 children and families under Jack and Jill’s care today.

Launching the book, Michelle Tormey, Marketing Director with Valeo Foods said:

“It is with great pride that we launch the Odlums Big Book of Baking, which has been a labour of love from the team at Odlums over the past 12 months and we’re thrilled that it coincides with Jack and Jill’s 25th Anniversary. The essence of Odlums is about sharing the joy of baking and I am confident that the Big Book of Baking will not only delight bakers for generations to come, it will also make a real difference to the lives of the children and families under the care of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.”

Welcoming the book, Carmel Doyle CEO of Jack and Jill said:

“We are delighted that Odlums has chosen our children’s charity to receive all the proceeds of their Big Book of Baking and that Dunnes Stores is stocking this wonderful book, right across the country and online too. There’s a real sense of community around this book and what an honour it is to be supported by two iconic brands, especially in this very special 25th anniversary year. By buying this book, people are supporting local Jack and Jill families as well as investing in future baked delights to impress their family and friends. We hope it sells out like hot cakes!”

This book would make a lovely gift for the baker in your family this Christmas and it will be the gift that keeps on giving. Buy now here or in Dunnes Stores nationwide.