The new Venus razor is perfect for women with sensitive skin

If, like us, you have super sensitive skin then you just need to check out the new Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor with Skin Elixir. The razor is perfect for those of you who are always suffering from skin irritations and bumps after shaving aka the bane of our existence. Gillette Venus believes every woman deserves to feel comfortable in her own skin, that’s why it continues to push the boundaries of shaving excellence. Its latest innovation – the NEW Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor with Skin Elixir – responds to the needs of over half (51%) of women who shave and experience surface skin reactions.

Designed specifically to tackle discomfort such as bumps and shaving rashes, the new razor confidently promises to deliver on zero irritation, ensuring you no longer need to forward plan your next shave. Instead, wave goodbye to waiting for the uncomfortable rash to calm down and just shave and go with confidence.

The launch supports Venus’ ongoing ‘My Skin, My Way’ campaign which sees the brand celebrate all women and their skin stories.

Daisy Gray, Northern Europe Grooming Managing Director for Venus comments: “We believe in the importance of feeling confident and comfortable to show your skin, your way. With over half of women getting surface skin reactions to shaving we know how limiting this can be for many of them so with this new razor, which draws on our 18 years of experience and innovation heritage, we’re proud to bring women a grooming tool that makes the everyday easier (and smoother!)”

In addition to the sensitive skin focus, beneath the surface, Venus is recognising the societal shift towards embracing other types of sensitivities. Last year it launched its “Wavemaker” squad – a collective of influencers committed to providing a voice and platform for women to share and embrace their personal sensitivities online. With this latest launch, Gillette Venus and the Wavemakers are continuing that celebration, calling on women to be sensitive and proud and join the conversation @gillettevenusuk.

The Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive with Skin Elixir is gentle on the skin and promises to prevent skin irritation. It features gel moisture bars provide three times more lubrication than the Venus Extra Smooth. Allowing you to feel up to 100 percent smooth skin and up to 0% irritation when shaving.

It also has 5 Diamond-Like Coated Blades: Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive features five diamond-like coated and extra thin blades which are perfectly balanced to glide over skin, so you feel less tug and pull in sensitive areas.

As well as that, it has a ribbon of moisture for additional glide while shaving, a pivoting rounded head, which contours over your body for a smooth gliding shave and less pressure on skin. And last but not least, a soft gel grip handle that is designed to adapt to different women's shaving styles while ensuring maximum control in a wet environment.