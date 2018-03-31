The new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale is here, and it looks SO good

Who else was addicted to the gripping first season of The Handmaid's Tale?

Much like the novel in which the series was based, it presented a dystopian vision of the future so far from our own, but eerily relevant to current times.

And now, despite the creators having used up the source material for season one, the second season is almost here and moving into uncharted territory.

A post shared by The Handmaid's Tale (@handmaidsonhulu) on Jan 12, 2018 at 12:05pm PST

Elisabeth Moss's Offred seeks to find freedom — or perhaps something else — as she's left behind the home where she once served as a Handmaid, as we see in the newest trailer.

It also features a glimpse at Offred’s friend Moira and the Commander and his wife arguing over Offred’s disappearance, and many more familiar and new faces.

But the good news is, despite the book being essentially finished in terms of the original story, author Margaret Atwood, who started writing The Handmaid's Tale in 1984 will have a greater role in the script's development.

A post shared by The Handmaid's Tale (@handmaidsonhulu) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

'I think I will be more involved in the second season because we will be in uncharted territories, so more invention will have to take place,' she explained to Entertainment Weekly.

As you'll see from the trailer below, these uncharted territories look pretty terrifying but we still can't wait for the new series.

Season 2 premieres on Hulu April 25th in the States and hopefully over here soon after.