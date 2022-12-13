The new Finesse by Tassimo makes a great gift fuss-free, tasty coffee

Give the gift of coffee-shop quality drinks at the touch of a button this Christmas with Tassimo. Perfect for creating your own barista-style drinks this festive season, the Tassimo range from Bosch is the perfect Christmas gift for those who like a choice when it comes to hot drinks.

The Tassimo Finesse’s clever tech ensures every drink is perfectly made. For example, with INTELLIBREW, you simply scan the barcode on each T-Disc and the machine will automatically adjust the brewing time and water temperature to ensure coffee-shop quality every time. Coffee lovers can also personalise the strength of their coffee with the new IntensityBoost button. By pressing it for three seconds, the coffee is brewed at a higher temperature with grounds that are pre-wet for longer. This leads to increased coffee extraction and ultimately, a more intense flavour.

Tassimo already offers the largest selection of drinks, with options from brands such as Baileys, Cadbury, Costa, Jacobs, Kenco, L’OR, Marcilla and Milka. Now, with the Tassimo Finesse’s One touch technology, each drink is quickly prepared at the touch of a button, so even if everyone wants something different on Christmas morning, there’s no problem – and there are no arguments! Nobody will be kept waiting from opening presents, as the Tassimo Finesse has no heat up time – it’s ready to go as soon as you switch on. The single-serve system ensures no transfer of flavours, so you can enjoy pure coffee flavour straight after making a hot chocolate.

Available in a selection of five colours, from eye-catching red to sophisticated black, the Tassimo Finesse will look great on any countertop. It’s practical and efficient too, with features such as an easily adjustable cup stand so you can use a range of cups and glasses. The 0.7 litre water tank is easy to remove and fill, and importantly, it’s also easy to clean with an automatic cleaning and descaling program plus dishwasher-proof parts. Finally, it has lower energy consumption, turning off automatically 60 seconds after every brew cycle.

The models are:

TAS16B2GB in Black

TAS16B3GB in Red

TAS16B4GB in White

TAS16B5GB in Blue

TAS16B7GB in Cream

The Tassimo Finesse hot drinks machine has an RRP of €114.99.

For the full list of retailers, please visit their website here.