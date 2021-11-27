The New Bellamianta x By Maura Higgins Gift Set – extra (but limited) stock released.

The festive season is well and truly upon us, meaning it’s time to stock up on our favourite tanning treats and glistening golden wonders. Be it to unleash your inner bronzed bombshell, or give the gift of a lit from within glow to those you love, Bellamianta Luxury Tanning are here to keep us bronzed and gleaming with their luxe faux glow offerings all Christmas long.

The latest launch from Ireland’s favourite tanning heroes is the perfect gift to achieve the ultimate golden glow and glisten like a goddess come party season: Introducing the NEW and EXCLUSIVE Maura Signature Glow Set.

Available exclusively to Boots online and in-store – the Maura Signature Glow Gift Set is the ultimate curated collection of By Maura Higgins products from the brunette bombshell’s sell-out collaborations with Bellamianta Luxury Tanning. From her enviable glow to her killer pins, Maura’s Signature Glow Gift Set is sure to be the answer to every girls glowing dreams this year. Featuring the brunette beauty’s favourite gleaming must-haves, this set will instantly become a mainstay for all dreaming of achieving the OG Bella Babe’s enviable glow.

Featuring 4 full-sized products, the Maura Signature Glow Gift Set contains absolutely everything you need for the perfect all-over body glow. From the luminous Champagne Glow Mist, weightless Champagne Illuminating Body Liquid, to the essential finishing product, the Champagne Illuminating Body Powder and must have multi-use tool Face & Body Brush.

The Maura Signature Glow Gift Set is available on Boots online and in-store for €39.99 (full priced value €101.97)!

Champagne Glow Mist:

The Champagne Glow Mist By Maura Higgins is a luxurious Shimmering Mist that will create the ultimate sunkissed finish, on both clean skin or over makeup. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and bursting with an array of Superfruits and Vitamins, including B, C and E, this coconut scented, ultrafine shimmering spray will illuminate the skin with a diffused dewy glow while helping to hydrate, plump, set and refresh the skin.

Champagne Illuminating Body Liquid:

The By Maura Higgins Champagne Illuminating Body Liquid glides weightlessly over the skin to create a sun-kissed shimmering glow whilst light-reflecting particles emit a seamless, blurring effect, leaving you with a sculpted finish that blends effortlessly on the skin. Perfect to use on both the face and body, the unique hybrid gel formula’s smoothing, pore blurring and perfecting powers allow for the ultimate soft-focus, airbrush finish, ensuring this Illuminating Body Liquid is a cosmetic bag staple. Light-reflecting ingredients diffuse the skin for an even, luminous looking complexion all day.

Champagne Illuminating Body Powder:

The Champagne Illuminating Body Powder By Maura Higgins is an essential finishing product to craft a sun-kissed and shimmering golden glow, be it on newly bronzed glow limbs, or to enhance your natural skin tone. The light-reflecting particles leave you with an instant blurring effect and sculpted finish. Designed to be used on both the face and body, the Illuminating Powder imparts a naturally diffused luminosity and radiance, guaranteed to leave you with silk-like skin that you’ve never experienced before. Apply on its own, or on top of the Illuminating Body Liquid to achieve the ultimate flawless finish and long-lasting, complexion perfection finishing touch.

Face & Body Brush:

An essential multi-use tool, the new By Maura Higgins Face & Body Brush is designed to ensure you achieve a smooth and flawless application each and every time. Suitable to use with a host of Bellamianta Luxury Tanning products, the Face and Body Brush is designed with the new By Maura Higgins range in mind. Perfectly shaped to buff the Illuminating Body Liquid and Highlighters into the skin with ease, the unique shape lends itself to easily fit the contours of the body, around the decolletage, arms and legs, seamlessly gliding the products onto the skin, leaving you with an airbrushed and radiant finish. The soft, densely packed and cruelty-free bristles masterfully creates a naturally flawless finish on the face and body, while its rose gold hued handle has a unique, ergonomically curved body, allowing it to naturally fit into the palm of the hand, giving you complete control and ease when applying your product of choice.

The Bellamianta Maura Signature Glow Gift Set, RRP €39.99, is available from Boots stores across the country and Boots Online via www.boots.ie.