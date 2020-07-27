The Kissing Booth 3 is happening & here’s a first look at the movie

Fans of The Kissing Booth movies, we've got some pretty wonderful news for you!

Netflix has revealed that there will be a THIRD movie!

That's right, The Kissing Booth 3 will land on the streaming service next year and we're already loving the sound of it.

It's the summer before Elle (Joey King) heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney) is going. Which path will Elle choose?

The Kissing Booth 2 just landed on Netflix this weekend and fans of the movie adored the sequel so much that it became one of the most watched movies on Netflix this month.

The second film in the series follows Elle Evans (Joey King) after the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Check out a clip from the third movie below: