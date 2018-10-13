Kardashian babies celebrate True’s half-birthday with cupcake party

The Kardashian sisters are closer than ever, especially since having their little ones.

And what better way to spend a sunny afternoon then a picnic with your favourite cousins.

Khloé recently shared a photo of their children all gathered together in the grass and surrounded by sweets.

On a big white fluffy blanket, the kids are all side by side staring at frosted cupcakes and a giant triple layered cake for baby True's half-birthday celebrations.

Chicago can’t keep herself from waiting for the giant sugary delight and quickly reaches in to scoop off some sprinkles and icing.

Khloé captioned the photo: “Cousin Cupcake Party!!! Keeping Up With The Kousins.”

All the girls are tea party ready in their baby pink and white outfits with pigtails or little headbands.

But Saint seems like he can keep up with the girls in his life just fine. He looks at home among his cousins, although he is a bit jealous of Chicago’s cake tasting.

It is sweet that the family remains so close and they will always have each other to rely on as they grow older.

They are the most adorable cousins ever and as similar in looks as their mums.