The innocent Big Knit 2023 is back in support of Age Action

Today marks the launch of ‘The innocent Big Knit’ in a long-standing partnership with Age Action, aiming to give older people a better quality of life in lots of different ways. For the last year, lots of dedicated knitters have sent in their colourful woolly masterpieces that are sitting on top of innocent smoothies right now, adding a splash of colour to shops nationwide. The juiciest part? 30 cent from every behatted smoothie is going straight to Age Action.

The innocent Big Knit’s primary goal is to raise money for Age Action, Ireland's leading advocacy organisation for older people and ageing. Celebrating its 13th year, The Big Knit is continuing to work with Age Action who have led the way in informing and influencing policy as well as providing practical programmes to support older people and empower them to live independently. Age Action offer care and repair services, carrying out minor repairs for older people free of charge (right down to changing a lightbulb), information services around issues facing older people and computer training to combat digital exclusion.

This year, The innocent Big Knit encourages us to celebrate older people in our community and recognise the incredible value they bring in terms of their golden nuggets of wisdom, their wacky and wonderful stories and valuable life lessons that can only be gathered through lived experience. Because of this, innocent is asking everyone to reach out to an older person within their community or that beloved family member today, to learn something new.

New research conducted by innocent to support the campaign found that over 90% of Irish people recognise the importance of intergenerational relationships for our society, while 86% of people say they feel connected to older generations. Older people are at the heart of our families and communities with 80% of Irish people claiming that they would turn to an older person in their life for advice or guidance.

These statistics jar against research carried out by Age Action that shows that the older people within the community are often excluded and forgotten in Ireland with 25% of older people facing age discrimination. To combat this, it’s time we give back to these cherished members of our community by supporting Age Action and maintaining those strong connections with older people.

This year, innocent have knitted in Irish actor behind Father Ted’s legendary Eoin McLove, Patrick McDonnell and food writer Lilly Higgins as brand ambassadors for The innocent Big Knit 2023.

At the launch Patrick McDonnell said ‘I was delighted to be involved in the innocent Big Knit this year. I’ve played many characters over the years but many Irish people still know me for my famous knitted jumpers, so this campaign was right up my street. Partnering up with Age Action again this year, The Big Knit aims to support older people across the country by offering really useful stuff like care and repair services and skill building. To get involved, look out for those colourful little hats in your local shop and pick up an innocent smoothie to support Age Action’.

Food writer Lilly Higgins said “As a crafting fanatic like myself I was delighted when innocent asked me to be part of The innocent Big Knit. We all know how difficult it was for charities to fundraise during the global pandemic so this campaign is a great way for people to get actively involved in improving older people’s lives in a fun and meaningful way. This is the twelfth year of The innocent Big Knit and it’s only gotten bigger and better. Make a difference by picking up an innocent smoothie with a little hat or reach out to an older loved one today”.

innocent drinks, Country Manager, Keith Nelson said “The innocent Big Knit is always the most rewarding initiative we work on throughout the year. Being able to witness first-hand the work of Age Action and the impact the organisation makes year on year makes this partnership so special. innocent is proud to support them. Older people really do make up the heart of our families and communities so it’s important for us to celebrate and nourish that”.

Join innocent’s big knit:

Grab an innocent smoothie with a little woolly hat on it. For every behatted smoothie sold, 30c goes to Age Action.

Don’t forget that little hat. It’ll keep your smoothies stylish and is a nice reminder of doing something good. And if your pet hamster fancies making a fashion statement, that works too.

