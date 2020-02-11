Prince William and Kate confirm plans to visit Ireland next month

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Ireland next month. Prince William and Kate will travel to Ireland for two days at the beginning of March.

The visit was confirmed by Kensington Palace this afternoon. They will undertake an official visit between March 3 and March 5.

The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Kate and William are expected to spend time in both Dublin and Cork during their time in Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out a royal tour of Ireland in 2018, shortly after they tied the knot.

The couple were welcomed to Ireland by President Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. They visited Trinity College, Croke Park and the Famine Memorial. They also attended a reception, which was held at the British Ambassador to Ireland's residence.

Details of Kate and William’s trip will be confirmed in the coming weeks.