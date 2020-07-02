The Crown has found its new Princess Margaret for final season

The Crown will come to an end after season five but the show has made sure to cast the most stellar stars for their final season.

This morning, Netflix confirmed that Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in season five. Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham previously starred as Princess Margaret.

Speaking of landing the role, Manville commented, "I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret."

"The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy," she added.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth in the last season of the drama series.

Season three of The Crown aired earlier this year but we could be waiting quite some time for season four and five to arrive. Filming has been halted on most productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent season of The Crown sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

The latest season also focused on the breakdown of Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong Jones's marriage.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.