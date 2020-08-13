The Crown casts a new Prince Philip for its final two seasons

Fans of The Crown are eagerly awaiting the fourth season, only too delighted that there's still a fifth and sixth season yet to come. The show producers have been keeping us on our toes, guessing who the new cast will be, as it tends to change every two seasons, to align with the ageing characters. News has been revealed today that Oscar-nominee, Jonathan Pryce, will be playing the part of Prince Philip in the final two seasons of this glorious show.

Pryce will be portraying the 1990s and 2000s era of Prince Philip, getting to examine how the Royals would have reacted to the untimely death of Princess Diana, which happened on August 31 1997. Pryce is in good company with Imelda Staunton, who is playing Queen Elizabeth II and Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville who will play Princess Margaret.

"I am delighted to be working with Netflix again. The positive experience I had making 'The Two Popes' has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip. To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy," stated Pryce.

We have no doubts that Jonathan Pryce will be an excellent Duke of Edinburgh, having wowed us as the High Sparrow in HBO's Game of Thrones and receiving an Oscar nomination earlier this year for his role in The Two Popes.

It's been hinted that the fourth season could be with us later this year, however there has been no confirmed release date as of yet. In the meantime, we can look forward to the upcoming season of The Crown, and all of the lavish royal drama that is sure to come. This next season will be introducing a host of new prominent characters, including Princess Diana and former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.