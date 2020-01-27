The Coronas announce new Irish festival and the line-up is too good

A new Irish festival is on the way and the line-up is too good. The Coronas have launched the "No Where We'd Rather Be" festival which takes place in Killruddery House & Gardens, Bray on the August bank holiday weekend (July 31- August 1)

The Coronas will headline both nights and will be joined by special guests Tom Walker, Hudson Taylor, LYRA, Gabrielle Aplin, Aimée, Somebody’s Child, Thanks Brother and True Tides. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 9am.

It’s been eight months since The Coronas last released new music, and to say that the band have been busy since then is a bit of an understatement. They’ve headlined their own travelling festival, performed a run of special shows in their hometown, and released a live album, all while recording a brand-new album in London’s prestigious Eastcote studios.

George Murphy, acclaimed engineer and producer (Ellie Goulding, The Specials, Mumford & Sons), has undertaken the main production duties on the album along with Rob Kirwan (Hozier, PJ Harvey) and Cormac Butler (Academic, All Tvvins).

With a renewed vigour as a 3-piece (lead guitarist Dave McPhillips left the band amicably late last year), The Coronas are set to continue their busy schedule right up to the album release in May. "It’s been a crazy few months but it’s a new chapter for us and we’re so proud of this album, we can’t wait to release it," said lead singer Danny.

Haunted is the first taste of this new music for the band’s legions of fans and they will be touring extensively both in Ireland and internationally in support of the upcoming album.

Tickets €55.85 incl. booking fee on sale January 31 at 9am from Ticketmaster.