The cast and creator of Pretty Little Liars are reuniting this week

Pretty Little Liars completely took over our lives when it was on air. Every week we were glued to our screens, itching to find out who A was. And even though the big reveal was a little disappointing, and quite baffling, we still adored the show.

We’ve missed seeing the little liars on screen every week, but it looks like Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse and Shay Mitchell will be reuniting very soon.

The cast and creators of Pretty Little Liars will reunite three years after the finale and we’re so excited to see them together again. The girls will appear on the #Cast4Good live online Cast Chat will be Friday, May 15.

As well as the leading ladies, the supporting cast and creator will also be joining the live online chat.

Marlene King, the show’s creator, will also be joining the Pretty Little Liars cast, as well as Janel Parrish, Tyler Blackburn and Ian Harding. They will answer fan questions and discuss exclusive show secrets.

Fans can submit their questions through the Cast4Good Instagram page. We certainly have plenty to ask them about their time on the thrilling series.

The Pretty Little Liars Cast4Good will take place on May 15. Proceeds are going to Feeding America, who are doing amazing work to help people out during the Covid-19 crisis.