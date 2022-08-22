The Cambridge children are changing schools – but where to?

With back-to-school season now in full swing, the royal children are also busy making preparations of their own!

After a recent announcement of their relocation to Windsor, William and Kate have announced that their children will be attending Lambrook School.

In a statement released today, Kensington Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.”

The Palace continued by saying, "Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas's."

The children’s new school has already showcased their excitement and delight at the royal enrollments. "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community,” said Jonathan Perry, the headmaster of Lambrook School.

The school grounds span 52 acres, and includes facilities such as a nine-hole golf course, a 25-metre swimming pool, and a large sports hall.

George (9), Charlotte (7) and Louis (4) have grown up in Kensington Palace, but their parents have taken the decision to relocate to Windsor.

Now that the Queen has permanently moved into Windsor Castle, the Cambridge’s move is likely motivated by a desire to stay close to the monarch.

However, a royal source has also said that William and Kate simply want a quieter life for their children. Describing Kensington Palace as “a little bit of a fishbowl”, the source added that the Duke and Duchess “wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London.”

Like millions of other school children across the country, the Cambridge children will start their new school when term begins in September.

We wish them the best of luck!