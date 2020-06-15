Super affordable Father’s Day gifts to pick up in Aldi this week
We haven't been able to pop into the city to buy Father's Day gifts this year, but worry not. You can pick up some wonderful gifts when you're getting the weekly shop. Whether he’s gadget mad, or a dapper dad, there’s something for every dad at Aldi this Father’s Day, with a range of fantastic gifts, on sale in 142 stores from Sunday, June 14.
There's something for everyone including the chocolate-addict, the Only Fools and Horses fanatic and crossword master.
Check out our top picks below!