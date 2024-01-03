The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo reveal split

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have gone their separate ways.

The couple first met during Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2017 before they went on to tie the knot in August 2019.

Since the pair started dating after appearing on the hit dating show, the couple have mostly kept their relationship private and out of the public eye.

Rumours that Rachel and Bryan had split up were circulating online after court documents showing Abasolo had filed for divorce were obtained by People.

Now, Bryan has broken his silence on his and Rachel’s marriage, revealing that deciding to divorce was a ‘very difficult decision’.

The chiropractor and social media star took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news with his 324K followers.

Bryan wrote, “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family”.

“Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far”.

He went on to confirm, “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew”.

“My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go”.

Bryan closed off by adding, “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps”.

Rachel is yet to release a statement on social media about her and Bryan’s split.

To mark the beginning of the new year, Lindsay posted a video of highlights from 2023 to her 859K Instagram followers and penned, “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024”.