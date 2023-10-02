Tesco Ireland products take home 45 Blas na hÉireann Awards

Tesco Ireland has received 45 awards at this year’s Blas na hÉireann awards in another hugely successful year for the retailer and its producers. This prestigious competition sees the best tasting Irish food and drink rewarded for its outstanding taste and quality, along with recognising the passionate and dedicated producers who make them.

Tesco products almost doubled their tally from last year, receiving awards across several medal classes, including beef, lamb, and bacon, cured meats, ready meals, prepared foods, soups, ice cream, dairy, cheese, breakfast cereal and preserves categories.

Tesco was awarded 15 gold medals including Tesco Finest Certified Irish Angus Sirloin Steak with Creamy Pepper Sauce, Tesco Lamb Rack with a Mushroom & Herb Crumb, and Tesco Sicilian Lemon Luxury Yogurt 150g.

Tesco Finest Blackcurrant Conserve and Tesco Finest Gherkin and Mustard Relish also won gold awards while our Finest rooster potatoes received a prestigious ‘chef’s larder’ award.

Joe Manning, Commercial Director, Tesco Ireland commented: “The Blas na hÉireann awards are always a wonderful occasion, and we are especially thrilled this year to come away with 45 awards for Tesco own label and Finest products. We are delighted to have the quality of our Irish produced products recognised at such a prestigious event, and to have received 15 gold medals, as well as 14 silver and 15 bronze is an achievement that we are all extremely proud of. None of this would be possible without our outstanding suppliers who show such dedication and passion for their work. We’ve been working with some of them for over 25 years now, and year after year they continue to provide the best quality products for our customers. Congratulations to all involved.”

In June of this year Tesco Ireland also received a number of top awards at the prestigious Monde Selection Awards in Brussels. The retailer won four gold awards for its Finest Certified Irish Angus beef Striploin Steak, its Finest Certified Irish Angus beef ribeye steak, and its Finest Certified Irish Angus Beef Sirloin steak, while its Finest Certified Irish Angus fillet steak was awarded silver.

Gold Winners:

Tesco Finest Blackcurrant Conserve 320g

Tesco Finest Gherkin and Mustard Relish 190g

Tesco Blackcurrant Preserve 340g

Seeds & Grains Superseeded Loaf 400g

Tesco Lamb Rack with a Mushroom & Herb Crumb

Tesco Finest 6 Pork and Apple Sausages

Tesco Finest 10 Unsmoked Dry Cured Streaky Irish Rashers

Finest Hearty Sweet Potato & Irish Chicken Soup 400g

Finest Tomato with Mascarpone & Fresh Basil Soup 400g

Tesco Salmon Fillets with Garlic & Herb 220g

Tesco Finest Ham, Mushroom & Mascarpone Pizza, 510g

Tesco Finest Goats Cheese & Chargrilled Peppers Single Serve Pizza, 240g

Tesco Sicilian Lemon Luxury Yogurt 150g

Tesco Fire Pit Beef Burgers x 6 (600g)

Tesco Finest Certified Irish Angus Sirloin Steak with Creamy Pepper Sauce

Silver Winners:

Signature White Bloomer 600g

Tesco Fresh Organic Milk

Tesco Finest Irish Boned & Rolled Irish Lamb Shoulder

Finest Certified Irish Angus Reduced Fat Beef Burger

Tesco Finest Certified Irish Angus Beef Short Ribs with Honey, Soya, and Sesame Sauce

Finest Mac & Triple Cheese 400g

Finest Mashed Potato 400g

Tesco Finest Wild Atlantic Scallops with Garlic & Fennel Butter 140g

Tesco Greek Style Coconut 450g

Tesco Sour Cream 300ml

Tesco Finest Belgian Bar Peppermint Chocolate 90g

Tesco Finest Carved Chicken Breast 130g

Tesco Barmbrack

Bronze Winners: