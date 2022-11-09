Tesco delivering an affordable, joyful Christmas for all with new festive campaign

Tesco Ireland is standing up for joy and wants to help customers celebrate in style, no matter what their budget this Christmas, as it unveils its Christmas campaign for 2022 on Irish TV tonight.

The campaign recognises that joy may be in short supply at the moment as people are facing pressure on their finances, but also acknowledges that Christmas is important to so many, especially after the last few years.

The creative opens with a snowy shot of our iconic Cliffs of Moher, while the Christmas Party voiceover confirms Tesco is standing up for Christmas joy. As the Christmas Party moves through the streets and visits families, we catch a glimpse of some of the best festive food moments: delicious desserts, Brussels sprouts, mince pies, cheese boards, party food, and the traditional mains and trimmings (and the St. Stephen’s Day leftovers), to name a few.

What’s more, the Christmas Party also addresses some of those big Christmas questions, such as are Brussels sprouts optional? Can cake be a breakfast food? When is bin day? And crucially, what is the greatest Christmas film?

The Forty Foot swimmers!

A highlight of the Tesco Ireland Christmas ad for 2022 is the sea swimmers captured at the famous Dublin hotspot, the Forty Foot. These scenes feature Bill Halliden, a colleague of Tesco for over 10 years. Born in nearby Monkstown, Bill fished and swam at the synonymous swim spot as a young boy, and still swims there to this day.

Another local, and familiar face to all the Forty Foot daily swimming crew is Siobhan Bean, who played a special part in the ad, this year – complete with the staple post-swim cup of hot chocolate!

Cathal Deavy, Customer Director, Tesco Ireland said: “As we hope to return to a more normalised Christmas for 2022, and with just over 40 days until the big day, we’re sensing that customers are ready to celebrate joy this Christmas. We’re hearing from customers that they are excited about the festive season and spending time with loved ones. With that in mind, the increased cost of living is impacting more and more people as we face into winter, and we understand how tough that is. That’s why we’re standing up for joy this Christmas, because when times are tough joy matters more than ever.

Our Christmas grocery and non-food offering are arriving in stores across Ireland from now until the big day, and with quality and value at the heart of what we do, there’s something to suit all budgets.

From everyone at Tesco Ireland, we wish you a Happy Christmas and hope you enjoy the festive period, however you choose to spend it, this year.”

The ad concept was developed by Creative Director Christine Turner and Creative team, Marc Rayson & Callum Prior of BBH, and directed by Fredrik Bond from MJZ production. The TV ad comes in a 60-second version, with shorter edits also available, and is set to the soundtrack of Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’. The cast includes actors, as well as Bill Halliden, Tesco head office colleague.

The campaign comprises of TV, press, OOH, radio, social, in-store and PR, and launches today. The full 60-second ad will appear on Virgin Media One during I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here! tonight.

The swim scene featuring Bill, Siobhan and Will Grealy is the highlight of the main 60” edit as well as one of the 30” second versions.