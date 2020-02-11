Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry reveals the sex of her fourth child

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has revealed the sex of her fourth child. The doting mum couldn't help but gush about her news as she opened up to E! about her pregnancy.

The mum-of-three revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

This is the first time Kailyn found out the sex of her child. She explained that there was something different about this pregnancy that made her want to find out if she was having a boy or girl.

She said: "We are so excited, there's just something so special about a mother and her sons."

This is Kailyn's fourth son. She is already a mum to two-year-old Lux, six-year-old Lincoln and nine-year-old Isaac. Her baby boy will certainly be well looked after with three big brothers keeping a watchful eye on him.

Kailyn is set to give birth to her fourth son in July. The mum explained that this pregnancy has been quite difficult for her.

"I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way," she wrote after announcing her pregnancy.

"Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating," the mum shared.

We hope Kailyn starts to feel better soon and can enjoy the rest of her pregnancy.